The 1992 season was a historic one for the Westwood Panthers under head coach Robin Byrd.
The point system was the overruling factor in teams making the playoffs during that year and it nearly cost Westwood a shot at the playoffs – despite having an 8-1 record entering their district finale. With a chance at their first district championship in program history – and their second playoff appearance in school history – Westwood needed a 15-point win over the Groesbeck Goats to keep their season alive.
Not only was Groesbeck 4-0 in District 18-3A, but they were coming off their first state championship in school history the season prior. They had defeated Burnet, 7-0, at the Astrodome in Houston. With Westwood’s offense only averaging 21 points per game that season – it was more than a tough ask.
However, it had already been a season filled with overachievement. Their eight wins were more than they accumulated in the two seasons prior combined (7). They had been picked by the Texas Sportswriters Association to finish dead last in district. And they hadn’t made the playoffs since 1989.
Nevertheless, on Sept. 25, 1992, Westwood made a resounding statement to any doubters they had that season. The Panthers needed at least a 15-point win to make the playoffs – they responded with a 35-0 win over Groesbeck.
The night was highlighted by Luther Walker who put together a 262-yard performance. Westwood's defense was on the field for 12 possessions and came away with four fumbles, three interceptions, three punts and two stops on fourth down.
The Panthers scored on their first three possessions to start the game. Chad Pope connected with Kendall Hickerson for a seven-yard touchdown pass. Luther scored on a five-yard run and Dewayne scored on a 17-yard run. Collectively, Westwood rushed for 300 yards in the win.
Luther also had a 30-yard touchdown run in the third quarter that completely took the life out of Groesbeck. Luther also showed his array of talent as he also kicked a 32-yard field goal and made 15 tackles during the win.
Unfortunately, the tandem of Dewayne Walker and Luther was unable to lift Westwood past Cameron Yoe in the first round of the playoffs – despite both displaying excellent performances. Dewayne rushed for 200 yards on 25 carries, while Luther tacked on another 204 yards on 22 carries.
Westwood fell 28-27 in the final two minutes of the game after Dewayne's 43-yard touchdown run gave Westwood their first lead of the game.
Yoeman quarterback Jell Burleson lead his team 68 yards in 37 seconds for the tying touchdown, which was followed by the ensuing extra point.
Westwood finished the season 9-2. No other Westwood team has allowed fewer points per game since their 1992 team (9.5). Dewayne had rushed for nearly 1,200 yards that season, while Luther surpassed 1,100 yards rushing.
Coach Byrd took over the program at Winters in 1993 – leading them to three district championships. Westwood’s next playoff appearance came in 2007 under head coach Kevin Anderson.
