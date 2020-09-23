Palestine Wildcats
LEE LOVELESS

Week Four

Sept. 18 Games

Waco Connally 14, Palestine 7

Top Offensive Numbers

Jakryon Conley, 18 carries, 91 yards

Shedrick Dudley, 14 carries, 78 yards, one rush Td

Top Defensive Number

D'marius Session, 13 tackels,

Elvin Calhoun, 10 tackles

Kemon Ross, eight tackles

Centerville 36, Westwood 10

Top Offensive Numbers

Coy Elton, 5-of-11 passing, 55 yards; 12 carries, 3 yards, one rush Td

Kylance Parish, nine carries, 56 yards

Tremelle Rhodes, five carries, 51 yards

Top Defensive Numbers

Kameron Savage, 10 tackles

Steven Diaz, nine tackles

Jakob Brown, six tackles

Kirbyville 61, Grapeland 18

Top Offensive Numbers

Johnny Lamb, 7-of-13 passing, 148 yards

Cadarian Wiley, 27 carries, 120 yards, one rush Td

BJ Lamb, six carries, 53 yards, one rush Td

Michael Dancer, four catches, 92 yards

Top Defensive Numbers

Cooper Sheridan, nine tackles

Lekerian Smith, seven tackles

Cadarian Wiley, six tackles

Chisum 75, Frankston 60

Top Offensive Numbers

Brink Bizzell, 5-of-9 passing, 180 yards, one pass Td; 12 carries, 198 yards, four rush Tds

K.J. Hawkins, 18 carries, 159 yards, two rush Tds

Cael Bruno, three catches, 158 yards, one rec Td

Top Defensive Numbers (season)

Jared Cook, 43 tackles, one sack, five tackles for loss

Clayton Merritt ,30 tackles, six tackles for loss

Justin Birch, 19 tackles, five tackles for loss, one pass deflection

Wortham 28, Cayuga 24

Top Offensive Numbers

Logan Vaughan, 4-of-12 passing, 34 yards; five carries, 20 yards, one rush Td

Daniel Nino, one carry, 92 yards, one rush Td

Chase Hearrell, three carries, 20 yards, one rush Td

Top Defensive Numbers

Kristian Roberts, 18 tackles, four sacks, two tackles for loss, two quarterback pressures

Oakwood 38, Coolidge 36

Top Offensive Numbers

Cooper Edgemon, 4-of-5 passing, 87 yards; 17 carries, 165 yards, one rush Td, one catch, 39 yards, one rec Td

Isaiah Jacobs, 3-of-4 passing, 49 yards, two pass Tds, three carries, 12 yards; three catches, 68 yards

Zack Nickerson, 15 carries, 100 yards, two rush Tds

Top Defensive Numbers

Cooper Edgemon, 18 tackles, three interceptions

Bennett Reed, 10 tackles

Trinidy Bynum, seven tackles

Zack Nickerson, seven tackels

