Week Four
Sept. 18 Games
Waco Connally 14, Palestine 7
Top Offensive Numbers
Jakryon Conley, 18 carries, 91 yards
Shedrick Dudley, 14 carries, 78 yards, one rush Td
Top Defensive Number
D'marius Session, 13 tackels,
Elvin Calhoun, 10 tackles
Kemon Ross, eight tackles
Centerville 36, Westwood 10
Top Offensive Numbers
Coy Elton, 5-of-11 passing, 55 yards; 12 carries, 3 yards, one rush Td
Kylance Parish, nine carries, 56 yards
Tremelle Rhodes, five carries, 51 yards
Top Defensive Numbers
Kameron Savage, 10 tackles
Steven Diaz, nine tackles
Jakob Brown, six tackles
Kirbyville 61, Grapeland 18
Top Offensive Numbers
Johnny Lamb, 7-of-13 passing, 148 yards
Cadarian Wiley, 27 carries, 120 yards, one rush Td
BJ Lamb, six carries, 53 yards, one rush Td
Michael Dancer, four catches, 92 yards
Top Defensive Numbers
Cooper Sheridan, nine tackles
Lekerian Smith, seven tackles
Cadarian Wiley, six tackles
Chisum 75, Frankston 60
Top Offensive Numbers
Brink Bizzell, 5-of-9 passing, 180 yards, one pass Td; 12 carries, 198 yards, four rush Tds
K.J. Hawkins, 18 carries, 159 yards, two rush Tds
Cael Bruno, three catches, 158 yards, one rec Td
Top Defensive Numbers (season)
Jared Cook, 43 tackles, one sack, five tackles for loss
Clayton Merritt ,30 tackles, six tackles for loss
Justin Birch, 19 tackles, five tackles for loss, one pass deflection
Wortham 28, Cayuga 24
Top Offensive Numbers
Logan Vaughan, 4-of-12 passing, 34 yards; five carries, 20 yards, one rush Td
Daniel Nino, one carry, 92 yards, one rush Td
Chase Hearrell, three carries, 20 yards, one rush Td
Top Defensive Numbers
Kristian Roberts, 18 tackles, four sacks, two tackles for loss, two quarterback pressures
Oakwood 38, Coolidge 36
Top Offensive Numbers
Cooper Edgemon, 4-of-5 passing, 87 yards; 17 carries, 165 yards, one rush Td, one catch, 39 yards, one rec Td
Isaiah Jacobs, 3-of-4 passing, 49 yards, two pass Tds, three carries, 12 yards; three catches, 68 yards
Zack Nickerson, 15 carries, 100 yards, two rush Tds
Top Defensive Numbers
Cooper Edgemon, 18 tackles, three interceptions
Bennett Reed, 10 tackles
Trinidy Bynum, seven tackles
Zack Nickerson, seven tackels
