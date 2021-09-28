Football Honor Roll
Week 5
Sept. 24 Games
Kilgore 35, Palestine 6
Top Offensive Numbers
Shedrick Dudley, 16 carries, 114 yards, 1 rush TD = 17.4 points
Elijah Walker, 9 carries, 78 yards
Ti Crawford, 8 carries, 72 yards=
Top Defensive Numbers (Season)
Jon Denman, 36 tackles
Tyler Hunt, 35 tackles
Ti Crawford, 29 tackles
Westwood 54, Elkhart 20
Westwood
Top Offensive Numbers
LaMarion Goodwyn, 10-of-13 pass, 158 yards, 1 pass TD; 10 carries, 86 yards, 4 rush TDs
Kylance Parish, 15 carries, 131 yards, 2 rush TDs
Tremelle Rhodes, 10 carries, 86 yards, 1 rush TD
Jordan Velasquez, 6 rec, 59 yards, 1 rec TD
Top Defensive Numbers
Kamron Savage, 10 tackles, 1 tackle for loss
Hayden Aylor, 8 tackles
Matthew Gomez, 8 tackles
Elkhart
Top Offensive Numbers
Cale Starr, 14-of-21 pass, 169 yards, 2 pass TDs
Taylor Stafford, 11 carries, 55 yards, 1 rush TD
Richard Carrillo, 5 rec, 81 yards, 1 rec TD
Jayden Chapman, 4 rec, 47 yards, 1 rec TD
Grapeland 58, Burkeville 22
Top Offensive Numbers
Riley Murchison, 3-of-5 pass, 86 yards, 1 pass TD; 7 carries, 89 yards, 2 rush TDs
Cadarian Wiley, 21 carries, 296 yards, 4 rush TDs
Lakerina Smith, 4 carries, 64 yards, 2 rush TDs
Top Defensive Numbers
Willam McClendon, 12 tackles
Orion Green, 10 tackles
Jax Vickers, 8 tackles, 3 TFLs, 1 sack
Frankston 34, Queen City 3
Top Offensive Numbers
Cael Bruno, 5-of-8 pass, 90 yards, 1 pass TD; 11 carries, 117 yards, 2 rush TDs
Kaymon Davis, 15 carries, 140 yards, 1 rush TD
Kody Loebig, 2 rec, 41 yards, 1 rec TD
Top Defensive Numbers (Season)
Jared Cook, 57 tackles, 1 sack, 12 TFLs
Clayton Merritt, 50 tackles, 2 sacks, 14 TFLs
Tyler Rogers 37 tackles, 6 TFLs
Oakwood 87, Bryan Allen 58
Ja'Lee Mathis, 16 carries, 378 yards, 9 rush TDs
Zack Nickerson, 11 carries, 273 yards, 4 rush TDs
