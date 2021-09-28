Football Honor Roll

Week 5

Sept. 24 Games

Kilgore 35, Palestine 6

Top Offensive Numbers

Shedrick Dudley, 16 carries, 114 yards, 1 rush TD = 17.4 points

Elijah Walker, 9 carries, 78 yards

Ti Crawford, 8 carries, 72 yards=

Top Defensive Numbers (Season)

Jon Denman, 36 tackles

Tyler Hunt, 35 tackles

Ti Crawford, 29 tackles

Westwood 54, Elkhart 20

Westwood

Top Offensive Numbers

LaMarion Goodwyn, 10-of-13 pass, 158 yards, 1 pass TD; 10 carries, 86 yards, 4 rush TDs

Kylance Parish, 15 carries, 131 yards, 2 rush TDs

Tremelle Rhodes, 10 carries, 86 yards, 1 rush TD

Jordan Velasquez, 6 rec, 59 yards, 1 rec TD

Top Defensive Numbers

Kamron Savage, 10 tackles, 1 tackle for loss

Hayden Aylor, 8 tackles

Matthew Gomez, 8 tackles

Elkhart

Top Offensive Numbers

Cale Starr, 14-of-21 pass, 169 yards, 2 pass TDs

Taylor Stafford, 11 carries, 55 yards, 1 rush TD

Richard Carrillo, 5 rec, 81 yards, 1 rec TD

Jayden Chapman, 4 rec, 47 yards, 1 rec TD

Grapeland 58, Burkeville 22

Top Offensive Numbers

Riley Murchison, 3-of-5 pass, 86 yards, 1 pass TD; 7 carries, 89 yards, 2 rush TDs

Cadarian Wiley, 21 carries, 296 yards, 4 rush TDs

Lakerina Smith, 4 carries, 64 yards, 2 rush TDs

Top Defensive Numbers

Willam McClendon, 12 tackles

Orion Green, 10 tackles

Jax Vickers, 8 tackles, 3 TFLs, 1 sack

Frankston 34, Queen City 3

Top Offensive Numbers

Cael Bruno, 5-of-8 pass, 90 yards, 1 pass TD; 11 carries, 117 yards, 2 rush TDs

Kaymon Davis, 15 carries, 140 yards, 1 rush TD

Kody Loebig, 2 rec, 41 yards, 1 rec TD

Top Defensive Numbers (Season)

Jared Cook, 57 tackles, 1 sack, 12 TFLs

Clayton Merritt, 50 tackles, 2 sacks, 14 TFLs

Tyler Rogers 37 tackles, 6 TFLs

Oakwood 87, Bryan Allen 58

Ja'Lee Mathis, 16 carries, 378 yards, 9 rush TDs

Zack Nickerson, 11 carries, 273 yards, 4 rush TDs

Tags

Trending Video