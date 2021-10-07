Football Honor Roll
Week 6
Oct 1 Games
Mabank 33, Palestine 30
Top Offensive Numbers
Jerrod Walker, 5-of-14 pass, 107 yards, 1 pass TD; 3 carries, 10 yards, 1 rush TD
Elijah Walker, 12 carries, 69 yards
Shedrick Dudley, 10 carries, 33 yards, 2 rush TDs
Ben Clerkley, 1 rec, 68 yards, 1 rec TD
D'myjzean Martin, 3 rec, 20 yards
Top Defensive Numbers (Season)
Jon Denman, 42 tackles
Tyler Hunt, 39 tackles
Ti Crawford, 36 tackles
Ben Clerkley, 20 tackles
Ty Stedman, 19 tackles
Crockett 41, Elkhart 30
Top Offensive Numbers
Cale Starr, 7-of-17 pass, 92 yards, 2 pass TDs
Connor Walker, 23 carries, 176 yards, 1 rush TD
Taylor Stafford, 10 carries, 94 yards
Jayden Chapman, 5 rec, 61 yards, 2 rec TDs
Kyle Hart, 1 rec, 29 yards
Alto 49, Grapeland 14
Top Offensive Numbers
Riley Murchison, 6-of-9 pass, 55 yards
Cadarian Wiley, 22 carries, 204 yards, 1 rush TD
Lakerina Smith, 5 carries, 87 yards, 1 rush TD
Omarian Wiley, 1 rec, 15 yards
Johnny Lamb, 1 rec, 10 yards
Top Defensive Numbers
Zan Anderosn, 14 tackles, 2 tackles for loss
Nicholas Rea, 8 tackles, 1 TFL
William McClendon, 7 tackles, 1 TFL
Johnny Lamb, 3 tackles, 1 interception
Jason Decluette, 1 tackle, 1 fumble recovery
