Football Honor Roll

Week 6

Oct 1 Games

Mabank 33, Palestine 30

Top Offensive Numbers

Jerrod Walker, 5-of-14 pass, 107 yards, 1 pass TD; 3 carries, 10 yards, 1 rush TD

Elijah Walker, 12 carries, 69 yards

Shedrick Dudley, 10 carries, 33 yards, 2 rush TDs

Ben Clerkley, 1 rec, 68 yards, 1 rec TD

D'myjzean Martin, 3 rec, 20 yards

Top Defensive Numbers (Season)

Jon Denman, 42 tackles

Tyler Hunt, 39 tackles

Ti Crawford, 36 tackles

Ben Clerkley, 20 tackles

Ty Stedman, 19 tackles

Crockett 41, Elkhart 30

Top Offensive Numbers

Cale Starr, 7-of-17 pass, 92 yards, 2 pass TDs

Connor Walker, 23 carries, 176 yards, 1 rush TD

Taylor Stafford, 10 carries, 94 yards

Jayden Chapman, 5 rec, 61 yards, 2 rec TDs

Kyle Hart, 1 rec, 29 yards

Alto 49, Grapeland 14

Top Offensive Numbers

Riley Murchison, 6-of-9 pass, 55 yards

Cadarian Wiley, 22 carries, 204 yards, 1 rush TD

Lakerina Smith, 5 carries, 87 yards, 1 rush TD

Omarian Wiley, 1 rec, 15 yards

Johnny Lamb, 1 rec, 10 yards

Top Defensive Numbers

Zan Anderosn, 14 tackles, 2 tackles for loss

Nicholas Rea, 8 tackles, 1 TFL

William McClendon, 7 tackles, 1 TFL

Johnny Lamb, 3 tackles, 1 interception

Jason Decluette, 1 tackle, 1 fumble recovery

Tags

Trending Video