Palestine Wildcats
LEE LOVELESS

Week Eight

Oct. 16 Games

Palestine 17, Henderon 8

Top Offensive Numbers

Jerrod Walker, 1-of-1 pass, 38 yards, 1 pass TD; 4 carries, 10 yards

Jakaryon Conley, 20 carries, 107 yards

Shedrick Dudley, 14 carries, 52 yards, 1 rush TD

Tawalan Cook, 1 rec, 38 yards, 1 rec TD

Top Defensive Numbers

Daelon Williams, 10 tackles, 1 sack, 1 QB pressure, 1 forced fumble

Shedrick Dudley, 8 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 QB pressure

Tres McCloud, 8 tackles

Diboll 50, Westwood 7

Top Offensive Numbers

Coy Elton, 12-of-28 pass, 155 yards, 1 pass TD

Kylance Parish, 20 carries, 48 yards

Devonte Downie, 6 rec, 97 yards, 1 rec TD

Top Defensive Numbers

Jakob Brown, 10 tackles, 1 tackle for loss

Kameron Savage, 9 tackles

De'Anthony Thomas, 8 tackles

Normangee 64, Grapeland 22

Top Offensive Numbers

Keizion Ashford, 6-of-7 pass, 37 yards; 13 carries, 147 yards, 2 rush TDs

Cadarian Wiley, 19 carries, 86 yards, 2 rush TDs

Top Defensive Numbers

Cooper Sheridan, 13 tackles,

Sean Cannon, 9 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1 sack

Colten Franklin, 8 tackles, 1 tackle for loss

Hawkins 37, Frankston 33

Top Offensive Numbers

Brink Bizzell, 11-of-23 pass, 228 yards, 4 pass TDs; 10 carries, 150 yards, 1 rush TD

K.J. Hawkins, 12 carries, 75 yards

Clayton Merritt, 2 rec, 98 yards, 2 rec TDs; 3-of-4 PATs

Cael Bruno, 7 rec, 77 yards, 2 rec TDs

Top Defensive Numbers (season)

Jared Cook, 61 tackles, 1 sack, 7 tackles for loss

Clayton Merritt, 57 tackles, 8 tackles for loss

Juan Perez, 33 tackles 2 sacks, 11 sackles for loss, 1 fumble recovery

Dawson 23, Cayuga 0

Top Defensive Numbers

Billy Kelly, 9 tackles, 1 fumble recovery

Austin Jenkins, 7 tackle, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

Nino Torres, 7 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 fumble recovery, 1 QB pressure

Cooper Bell, 7 tackles, 3 tackles for loss

BJ Scruggs, 7 tackles, 1 QB pressure 

Tags

Recommended for you