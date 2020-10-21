Week Eight
Oct. 16 Games
Palestine 17, Henderon 8
Top Offensive Numbers
Jerrod Walker, 1-of-1 pass, 38 yards, 1 pass TD; 4 carries, 10 yards
Jakaryon Conley, 20 carries, 107 yards
Shedrick Dudley, 14 carries, 52 yards, 1 rush TD
Tawalan Cook, 1 rec, 38 yards, 1 rec TD
Top Defensive Numbers
Daelon Williams, 10 tackles, 1 sack, 1 QB pressure, 1 forced fumble
Shedrick Dudley, 8 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 QB pressure
Tres McCloud, 8 tackles
Diboll 50, Westwood 7
Top Offensive Numbers
Coy Elton, 12-of-28 pass, 155 yards, 1 pass TD
Kylance Parish, 20 carries, 48 yards
Devonte Downie, 6 rec, 97 yards, 1 rec TD
Top Defensive Numbers
Jakob Brown, 10 tackles, 1 tackle for loss
Kameron Savage, 9 tackles
De'Anthony Thomas, 8 tackles
Normangee 64, Grapeland 22
Top Offensive Numbers
Keizion Ashford, 6-of-7 pass, 37 yards; 13 carries, 147 yards, 2 rush TDs
Cadarian Wiley, 19 carries, 86 yards, 2 rush TDs
Top Defensive Numbers
Cooper Sheridan, 13 tackles,
Sean Cannon, 9 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1 sack
Colten Franklin, 8 tackles, 1 tackle for loss
Hawkins 37, Frankston 33
Top Offensive Numbers
Brink Bizzell, 11-of-23 pass, 228 yards, 4 pass TDs; 10 carries, 150 yards, 1 rush TD
K.J. Hawkins, 12 carries, 75 yards
Clayton Merritt, 2 rec, 98 yards, 2 rec TDs; 3-of-4 PATs
Cael Bruno, 7 rec, 77 yards, 2 rec TDs
Top Defensive Numbers (season)
Jared Cook, 61 tackles, 1 sack, 7 tackles for loss
Clayton Merritt, 57 tackles, 8 tackles for loss
Juan Perez, 33 tackles 2 sacks, 11 sackles for loss, 1 fumble recovery
Dawson 23, Cayuga 0
Top Defensive Numbers
Billy Kelly, 9 tackles, 1 fumble recovery
Austin Jenkins, 7 tackle, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery
Nino Torres, 7 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 fumble recovery, 1 QB pressure
Cooper Bell, 7 tackles, 3 tackles for loss
BJ Scruggs, 7 tackles, 1 QB pressure
