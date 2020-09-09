Palestine Wildcats
LEE LOVELESS

Week Two

Sept. 4 Games

Palestine 28, Livingston 7

Top Offensive Numbers

De'Myzean Martin, 3-of-6 passing, 46 yards, one pass Td

Jakryon Conley, 17 carries, 99 yards, two rush Tds; one catch, 12 yards

Jermany Walker, two carries, 54 yards, one rush Td

Top Defensive Number

Elvin Calhoun, 12 total tackles, one sack

Tres McCloud, 10 total tackles

D'marius Session, nine total tackles

Buffalo 29, Westwood 22

Top Offensive Numbers

Coy Elton, 11-of-16 passing, 159 yards, one pass Td; 19 carries, 88 yards

Kylance Parish, 12 carries,99 yards, two rush Tds

JaCorry Furr, two receptions, 91 yards, one Td

Top Defensive Numbers

De'Anthony Thomas, 10 total tackles

Coy Elton, seven total tackles

JaCory Furr, seven total tackles

 Grapeland 40, Elkhart 29

Grapeland

Top Offensive Numbers

BJ Lamb,12-of-18 passing, 184 yards, two pass Tds; nine carries, 78 rush yards, one rush Td

Cadarian Wiley, 18 carries, 114 yards, one rush Td

Keizion Ashford, two carries, 22 yards, two rush Tds; eight receptions, 110 yards, one rec Td

Top Defensive Numbers

Keizion Ashford, 11 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble

Cooper Sheridan, 10 total tackles, one tackle for loss

Colton Franklin, 10 total tackles, two tackles for loss

Frankston 19, Winona 13

Top Offensive Numbers

Brink Bizzell, 11-of-18 passing, 134 yards, three pass Tds; 10 carries, 51 yards

K.J. Hawkins, 16 carries, 108 yards

Cael Bruno, four catches, 52 yards

Top Defensive Numbers

Jared Cook, 11 total tackles

Henry Suggs, 10 total tackles

Cael Bruno, seven total tackles

Mildred 18, Cayuga 16

Top Offensive Numbers

Logan Vaughan, 4-of-10 passing, 124 yards, one pass Td; six carries, 37 yards

Austin Jenkins 10 carries, 38 yards, one rush Td

Austin Jenkins, eight carries, 29 yards

Top Defensive Numbers

Logan Vaughan, 11 total tackles

Matthew Pendley, six total tackles

Khristian Roberts, six total tackles

