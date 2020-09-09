Week Two
Sept. 4 Games
Palestine 28, Livingston 7
Top Offensive Numbers
De'Myzean Martin, 3-of-6 passing, 46 yards, one pass Td
Jakryon Conley, 17 carries, 99 yards, two rush Tds; one catch, 12 yards
Jermany Walker, two carries, 54 yards, one rush Td
Top Defensive Number
Elvin Calhoun, 12 total tackles, one sack
Tres McCloud, 10 total tackles
D'marius Session, nine total tackles
Buffalo 29, Westwood 22
Top Offensive Numbers
Coy Elton, 11-of-16 passing, 159 yards, one pass Td; 19 carries, 88 yards
Kylance Parish, 12 carries,99 yards, two rush Tds
JaCorry Furr, two receptions, 91 yards, one Td
Top Defensive Numbers
De'Anthony Thomas, 10 total tackles
Coy Elton, seven total tackles
JaCory Furr, seven total tackles
Grapeland 40, Elkhart 29
Grapeland
Top Offensive Numbers
BJ Lamb,12-of-18 passing, 184 yards, two pass Tds; nine carries, 78 rush yards, one rush Td
Cadarian Wiley, 18 carries, 114 yards, one rush Td
Keizion Ashford, two carries, 22 yards, two rush Tds; eight receptions, 110 yards, one rec Td
Top Defensive Numbers
Keizion Ashford, 11 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble
Cooper Sheridan, 10 total tackles, one tackle for loss
Colton Franklin, 10 total tackles, two tackles for loss
Frankston 19, Winona 13
Top Offensive Numbers
Brink Bizzell, 11-of-18 passing, 134 yards, three pass Tds; 10 carries, 51 yards
K.J. Hawkins, 16 carries, 108 yards
Cael Bruno, four catches, 52 yards
Top Defensive Numbers
Jared Cook, 11 total tackles
Henry Suggs, 10 total tackles
Cael Bruno, seven total tackles
Mildred 18, Cayuga 16
Top Offensive Numbers
Logan Vaughan, 4-of-10 passing, 124 yards, one pass Td; six carries, 37 yards
Austin Jenkins 10 carries, 38 yards, one rush Td
Austin Jenkins, eight carries, 29 yards
Top Defensive Numbers
Logan Vaughan, 11 total tackles
Matthew Pendley, six total tackles
Khristian Roberts, six total tackles
