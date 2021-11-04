CAYUGA – The Cayuga Wildcats are on the verge of returning to the playoffs under first-year head coach Jacob Magee.
The Wildcats enter the final week of district with a clear mission on their mind – the playoffs. It's something that eluded them last year as they were winless in district. They started this year with a winless non-district stretch, but all that has built towards Friday.
“They saw they were projected to finish last in the district before the season,” Magee said. “They're funny because they'll joke about the fact that won't happen this year.”
Even after falling 56-0 to Italy last week, Magee said his team has quickly put that game behind them in preparation for Friday. It hasn't affected their mentality or has had a lasting impact on what they feel they can be as a team.
Cayuga currently sits 2-2 in district with a few options on how this thing can end for them. A win guarantees them the third seed. If they loss by 12 or less than they'll finish as the fourth seed.
A loss by 13 or more will drop them out of the final four slots.
According to Dave Campbell, Cayuga is 14-point favorites over Kerens Friday. The Bobcats were riding a seven-game losing streak before they picked up their first district win last week against Axtell, 35-28.
They had a pair of special teams touchdowns that has made Magee put an extra emphasis on special team assignments this week. Before their 35-point outing against Axtell, Kerens had scored a total of 22 points over their previous seven games.
Kerens did best Cayuga last year, 14-0, en route to their first playoff appearance in two years.
“We're telling our players be where your feet are,” Magee said. “Control what you can control. It's a great opportunity to be in the position we're in. Our players didn't let the non-district stretch define our season, which has gotten us to this point.”
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Scarborough Stadium.
