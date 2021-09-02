CAYUGA – Despite a quicker turnaround, the Cayuga Wildcats (0-1) are fully engaged in tonight's week two matchup against the Mildred Eagles (0-1).
The Wildcat’s are in an interesting scenario tonight against Mildred. Unlike week one, they were able to devote their entire attention on preparing for one opponent. Their season opener against Mt. Enterprise had to be replaced with Cushing – leaving them a little less preparation time.
On the other hand, the Wildcats saw a physical Cushing team that ran the ball 57 of 58 times and now must prepare for a quicker turnaround then normal. Also, they go from a physical week one matchup to one against a Mildred team that threw the ball 75% of the time in their 57-14 loss against Groesbeck last week.
“Despite the loss I still thought our guys had a successful night,” head coach Jacob Magee said. “I saw all-around effort and a willingness to compete. I saw guys who are focused on the process and the things you need to do to get better.”
Cleaning up mistakes are things Magee wants to see improved heading into week two. Two fumbles and an interception easily can overshadow the 362 yards of total offense Cayuga had. The offense also didn't commit a single penalty during their 44-28 loss.
Ball security and tackling are also areas Cayuga looks to continue to improve on.
“I like the challenge our team has,” Magee said. “They were disappointed in the outcome last week. We already have players saying 'we worked too hard to not be successful.'”
Not much in the way of preparation has changed for the Wildcats even with a shorter week. Thursdays are usually reserved for special teams work and a final walk through, but they still feel prepared with a practice now being replaced by a game on their scheduled.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Scarborough Stadium in Cayuga.
