ELKHART – A chance at history awaits the Elks on homecoming night Friday against Corrigan-Camden. The Elks currently sit at 3-0 – just the second time that has happened in the previous 10 years.
Now, they have a chance to improve to 4-0, a feat that hasn't been accomplished since 2004 when they started the season with five consecutive wins over New Waverly, Arp, Westwood, Centerville and Grapeland.
They finished 8-3 that season and 4-1 in district play. It was good enough to secure the second seed in District 21-2A and a matchup against Teague in the bi-district round of the playoffs. Similar to this year, that team brought back much of its core after missing the playoffs the previous year.
Ask head coach Luke Goode what's been one of the biggest improvements from year one to year two and he will tell you, relationship building.
“We had to struggle through the relationship part of [taking over a new program],” Goode said. “We got to build those connections this offseason.”
Goode said earlier this week his team hadn't felt as if any moment was too big for them. Even actively going through what could be a historic week hasn't swayed them from their focus.
And the reason is simple. They still have to go out and prove themselves each week. However, they are beginning to make ground in proving what type of a program they want to be. For the first time this year, Texas Football has the Elks as favorites by one over Corrigan.
They're also ranked 15th in the latest ETX polls among class 3A, 2A and TAPPS division schools.
Last year, the Elks were shutout 30-0 against the Bulldogs. Corrigan returns 20 varsity lettermen from that team who only recorded one additional win following that game.
Both quarterbacks in Elkhart's Cale Starr, who was one of the Herald-Press' top performers of week three, and Corrigan's Christian Guzman will be center focus for Friday's matchup.
Guzman put up 1,700 yards from scrimmage and 14 total touchdowns in just five games for the Bulldogs last year. Starr is coming off of one of his best games in a three-touchdown passing performance against San Augustine.
Corrigan has wins over Crockett and Centerville, but suffered a week-three loss against Woodville 19-13.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Jerry Ives Memorial Stadium in Elkhart.
