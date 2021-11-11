JACKSONVILLE – For just the third time in school history the Frankston Indians have made the playoffs in back-to-back years.
“Anytime you make the playoffs it's exciting,” head coach Paul Gould said. “These kids have worked for this moment and I believe they expected this.”
Frankston finished fourth in District 9-2A after clinching their spot with a 34-12 win over Linden-Kildare. The fourth seed matches them up against District 10-2A champions Timpson Bears who they lost 61-0 against in their season opener.
Timpson also defeated Frankston in the bi-district round of the playoffs last year. According to Dave Campbell, Frankston is 66-point underdogs against the 2020 state semifinalists.
“That's a good football team,” Gould said. “We do have that underdog mentality coming into this game, but at the end of the day you still have to play. I've been doing this a long time and seen a lot of different outcomes. We're going to put our best 11 against their 11 on the field and work.”
Similar to last year, Frankston will be deploying a different quarterback behind center than the one they've used majority of the year. Freshman Reese Hicks steps in for Cael Bruno who suffered an injury during the Linden-Kildare game.
Last year, it was Bruno who stepped in for Brink Bizzell who also had suffered an injury near the end of the season.
“This will be a new experience for Hicks when we step out there,” Gould said. “He's been playing well for us at quarterback, but we know the lights shine a little brighter during the playoffs. We've enjoyed a good week of practice and he'll be ready come Thursday.”
Hicks had himself a day when he initially stepped in for Bruno in week 10. He rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns as he helped Frankston clinch their playoff spot.
Being that this program got the opportunity to experience a playoff atmosphere last year Gould doesn't expect for his team to be in awe this time. They'll be better equipped to handle how big the stage will be against a team that reached the state semifinals last year.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at the Tomato Bowl in Jacksonville Thursday.
