GLADEWATER – A year ago the Frankston Indians found themselves on the same road as they do now—heading into Friday's matchup against Gladewater Union Grove.
Week eight of 2020 the Indians were coming off back-to-back losses against Price Carlisle and Hawkins. They needed two consecutive wins to secure their first playoff berth under head coach Paul Gould and just their 10th in program history.
Fast forward 12 months and the mission is the same – two wins and they're in.
“We talk to these guys different now,” Gould said. “It's crazy how cultures can change based on mindset. Playoffs is something we expect to get to. Not something we just hope happens. Our mindset on how we approach things have changed.”
The format will be a tad different from last year's game. A shortage of referees around the state will have Frankston play their first of two Thursday night games this season – the next coming the following week against Linden-Kildare.
“It's been an adjustment but they're aren't any excuses,” Gould said. “Things are getting moved up a bit, but we're still prepared to go in and play a good football game.”
Frankston sits in a three-way tie for the final playoff spot in District 9-2A with Linden-Kildare and Union Grove. So the schedule plays out completely in Frankston's favor as they know they directly control their destiny.
Gladewater, who Frankston is favored over by 10, broke a five-game losing streak against Big Sandy last week, 13-12. Prior to that win, four of their five games had been decided by no less than 34 points.
Their only close loss coming in a seven-point defeat against Linden-Kildare. It's been three seasons since Union Grove has reached the playoffs, so they have their own motives for upsetting Frankston this week.
Though most coaches would probably prefer their playoff lives to not come down to the final three weeks, it's still fun for Gould to see where his team is now than when he first arrived in Frankston six years ago.
“These kids continue to believe and make this a better program,” Gould said. “We're getting to where we want to be and it's exciting. It's fun to see that growth. I love watching these guys compete and seeing that confidence grow.”
Kickoff is 7 p.m tonight
