FRANKSTON – The Frankston Indians control their playoff destiny with four games remaining on their district schedule.
The Indians are 1-1 following their loss against the Price Carlisle Indians Friday, 32-22. It has been their lowest offensive output since Sept. 10 against Huntington, but it doesn't alter their expectations of being a playoff program this year.
This week they host the Hawkins Hawks who are coming off a 60-30 win against Big Sandy. One of the biggest questions surrounding Hawkins was who was going to emerge at quarterback. Senior Jeramy Torres had emerged as an early candidate, but this offense has been primarily built around their 1-2 punch of Kayden Upchurch and Braden Adams.
Upchurch rushed for 1,140 yards and nine touchdowns last season, while Adams added another 960 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Last week, Upchurch rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown in 14 carries. Adams picked up 120 yards and scored three times on 21 carries. Frankston head coach Paul Gould wanted to see his team be better at secure tackling as they gave up 315 yards rushing last week against Carlisle.
Frankston has been more than capable of moving the ball against opponents. Even against Carlisle they put up over 400 yards of total offense.
Hawkins hasn't had the best of luck with dual-threat quarterbacks, which bodes well for Cael Bruno who has the capability of hurting teams through the air and on the ground.
Bruno is second on the team in rushing behind Kaymon Davis (390), while leading them in rushing touchdowns (6). He's also thrown for over 500 yards and five touchdowns.
The Indians currently sit tied for fourth place in District 9-2A with the Linden-Kildare Tigers. A loss would drop them no lower than fifth with the Tigers still coming up on their schedule Oct. 29.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Jeff and Opal Austin Stadium in Frankston.
