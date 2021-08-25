BUFFALO – Week one begins the second chapter of head coach Luke Goode's story with the Elks.
While the weeks leading up to Friday night gave Elkhart ample opportunity to work on schemes and find the right fit for their players, it also gave them their biggest advantage heading into the season – building relationships.
“Us being able to build these relationships with our players has allowed us to push them to a higher level,” Goode said. “When we first got here we had kids tapping out after individuals. We don't do that now. They're letting us push them and show them this is what success is going to take.”
The Elks were shutout, 41-0, by Buffalo last year and Texas Football currently has Elkhart as 32 point underdogs heading into this matchup.
The Bison return 21 of their varsity lettermen from its 12-2 regional finalists team last year. However, they will have a new quarterback under center after losing Brett Hoffman to graduation. They still deploy a veteran line on both sides of the ball, along with a pair of receiving threats in Ethan Williams and Kyle Harrison.
Harrison recorded 62 catches for 1,096 yards and 16 receiving touchdowns and coaches expect his number of targets to remain consistent.
“We need to play sound football,” Goode said. “To be good you just need to do your job and do your job well. That's what we practiced all week. If we do those things we'll be successful. Our kids are ready to compete better than they were last year.”
For Goode, he wants to see his offense play fast and the defense play physical. Chase Walker will be one of the players tasked with helping slow down a Buffalo offense that averaged nearly 40 points per game.
He'll play receiver and defensive back week one for the Elks. Conner Walker moves from the offensive line to running back and will still retain his position at linebacker, along with Taylor Stafford.
Goode will also experiment with starting a freshman at center in Cooper Harris.
The Elks get their season started 7:30 p.m. Friday at Brewer Field in Buffalo.
