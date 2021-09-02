ELKHART – One team will add its first mark in the loss column Friday as the Grapeland Sandies travel to face the Elkhart Elks.
During the offseason, Elkhart head coach Luke Goode spoke on how important he thought it was for his team to grab a win in their district finale against Huntington. It was one of the few weeks majority of the team was together and it proved to those who remained committed that hard work pays off.
“We' talked about how big it was to go through the offseason and get the mindset of being a competitive team,” Goode said. “We've told the kids who have stayed we'll eventually be champions. We don't know when that'll come, but those guys have that mindset.”
It's one thing to stress about what it takes to win during the offseason, but having tangible proof that they can go win adds another dynamic for the Elks moving forward. Not only did they win, but they beat a Buffalo team who were 12-2 and regional finalist last year.
Now, the Elks have a chance for their first 2-0 start in two years. In order to accomplish that they'll have to go through a Grapeland Sandies team who are favored by three points.
Week one saw the Sandies lean heavily on senior running back Cadarian Wiley, who set a school record with 292 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
Elkhart's defensive leader Conner Walker was at the forefront of many of their stops in week one as he finished with 16 tackles.
Still, regardless of what either team did in week one, both coaches are approaching Friday with a “focus on us” mentality.
“We have to do what we need to do,” Goode said. “The attention is on us. If we're getting better at what we do than we'll always have an opportunity to win.”
“It's about getting better every week,” Grapeland head coach Jordan Woods said. “We know Elkhart is going to be ready, but it's about us. Our goal is to focus on improving ourselves. That's all we can do.”
Grapeland's dynamic athletes saw Shelbyville give up its first 50-point game since November 2019. They scored eight touchdowns in total.
“We had a couple opportunities to put Buffalo away,” Goode said. “One thing we took from that game is when you can put the gas to the floor you have to put teams away. But we also learn how to win in tight situations too. We know if it's a tight situation our kids are going to keep playing. That's probably more important than putting the gas on someone.”
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Jeff and Opal Stadium in Elkhart.
