OAKWOOD – The Oakwood Panthers have earned the privilege of hosting their first playoff game this year after an undefeated stretch granted them the district championship.
Oakwood enters their Thursday night playoff contest as 46-point favorites over Mount Calm.
The Panthers are riding a three-game win streak into the postseason where they are averaging over 60 points a game. It's in large part due to the play of Ja'Lee Mathis, Zack Nickerson, and Kolby Walley. Mathis and Nickerson have been a force for Oakwood in their winning streak.
Against Calvert, Mathis carried the ball 16 times for 147 yards and two scores. Nickerson added 11 carries for 85 yards and another two rushing touchdowns.
Walley matched them with two rushing touchdowns and 58 yards. Against Chester, Mathis rushed for 329 yards and six rushing touchdowns, while Nickerson added 152 yards and three more scores.
Mount Calm is fresh off a 56-18 win against Buckholts, but suffered a 60-0 loss in the game before Oglesby. They return six starters from last year's team, which they have already shown growth from their 2020 0-8 season.
In the previous three seasons combined Mount Calm is 2-26. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Thursday at Panther Stadium in Oakwood.
