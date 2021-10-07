CHAPEL HILL – For the first time under head coach Lance Angel the Palestine Wildcats are 0-2 heading into the third week of district play.
Adversity is something every program has to deal with sooner or later. For the Wildcats, it just so happens that time has come three weeks into their district schedule. In 2019, they began with a 41-19 district opener win against Henderson before dropping back-to-back games against Van and Cartage.
The Wildcats responded by winning four consecutive games – including two playoffs game against Waxahachie Life and Huffman Hargrave. Currently, Lindale, Henderson and Kilgore are the only unbeaten teams left in District 9-4A.
Palestine has a chance to make up some ground with Tyler Chapel Hill Friday who currently sits 1-1 following last week's 36-14 loss against Lindale.
Last year, Palestine defeated Chapel Hill 56-28. The Bulldogs bring back 35 starters from last year's regional semifinalists team. The Wildcats enter as 18-point underdogs against Chapel Hill, according to Dave Campbell.
Junior receiver Tyson Berry led the Bulldogs in receiving last week with four receptions for 97 yards and a touchdown. Freshman Ricky Stewart stepped up for the Bulldogs on the ground as he led them with 10 carries for 66 yards.
Junior quarterback Tyler Jones threw for 117 yards and a touchdown. Though their numbers aren' eye-popping, they are an offense who can get hot when in rhythm. They scored 57 points on Athens the week prior where Jones threw for 213 yards, Berry had 144 yards receiving and Stewart averaged 8.2 yards on the ground.
Where Chapel Hill struggled against Lindale was in pass protection. Jones was sacked eight times in the contest. On the opposite side, they gave up 158 rushing yards alone to Lindale's quarterback. That bodes well for a Palestine offense who has rushed for at least 300 yards in three of their six games.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.at Bulldog Stadium in Tyler.
