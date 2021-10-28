PALESTINE – The Westwood Panthers are in a prime spot to continue building their playoff case Friday against the Trinity Tigers.
The Panthers (2-2) sit third in District 9-3A and are in a favorable spot to clinch their first playoff berth under head coach Richard Bishop.
“If you live in the future you create stress and anxiety,” Bishop said. “You can't play at peak performance when you're building that stress within yourself. Everybody understands the situation we're in, but we still preach being 1-0 each week. Let's be where our feet are.”
At the beginning of every team meeting coach Bishop ask, “Where are we?” His team replies, “Right here, right now.” The focus on their day-to-day preparation helps to not inflate big moments, while also allowing them to continue to play with a sense of urgency.
For Bishop, Trinity is the biggest game of the year. Not because of its playoff implications, but it is the next one on the schedule.
“We're in a position now where the only thing that could stop Westwood in Westwood,” Bishop said. “One of our six things on what we're going to be about this year is controlling the controllable. It's Westwood versus Westwood. Let everything else take care of itself.”
Bishop doesn't allow his players to discuss rankings or polls during team meetings, but it's still noteworthy that Westwood is favorited by 27 points over the Tigers Friday. Ironically, Trinity's 34-28 win over Westwood last year was the last time they recorded a win.
They lost their final two games last year and are currently 0-6 this season. They were on the verge of their first win last week against Elkhart before a game-winning drive from the Elks handed them their sixth loss.
Still, despite their rough start, they're still alive in the playoff race. Trinity has Westwood and Crockett left on their slate – two teams who own the final playoff spots. That, combined with a few talented offensive pieces at the quarterback and running back positions, still makes a viable threat to Westwood's playoff aspirations.
“Our focus has been on getting out the gate faster,” Bishop said. “When you start slow it's hard to crawl out against quality opponents. We have to go make good things happen early. If we do that I like our chances against anybody we play.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Panther Stadium. It will be their final home game of the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.