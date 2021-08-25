PALESTINE – The Palestine Wildcats open their season Friday against the Van Vandals.
The Wildcats and Vandals face off for the fourth consecutive year as Palestine continues to search for their first win of the series. They were beat both times in district play during the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Last year, they opened the season with a 33-7 lost to Van on their home field.
“It's Van. They're going to execute the system Coach Moffatt has,” head coach Lance Angel said. “I fully expect them to play hard and be a technique-driven football team. That's what you're going to get when you play Van.”
The Wildcats began the 2020 season with a handful of new faces in key positions, a pair of quarterbacks who hadn't made starts on the varsity level and a few players who hadn't found their positional fit.
The opportunity for Angel to have an additional scrimmage this year has helped better answer questions that last year had to be solved during their season opener.
The Wildcats move forward with Jarrod Walker at quarterback. He'll be accompanied in the backfield by Shedrick Dudley, Jermny Walker and Taj'Shawn Wilson – who will all split carries. Dy'Myzean Martin, who filled in for Walker at quarterback last year, Ben Clerkley and Jordan Walker all be Palestine's outside weapons.
No group boast as much experience as the Wildcats offensive line. Jarrett Henry, Mason Mitchell and Kaleb Hagans all make their 25th consecutive start under Angel.
“Some of our key position guys now have played Friday night football,” Angel said. “We walked in last year with a few sophomores at key positions who had never played Friday nights. The speed of the game on Friday nights is 10 times what it is on Thursday night. At least this year a lot of those guys have been there.”
The Vandals brought back 21 of its area finalist team members. Quarterback Jackson Rainey threw for 2,171 yards and 20 touchdowns. Along with 244 yards rushing and three rushing scores.
Luke Kozhev, who stands at 6-5, 195 pounds, offers size at the position that Palestine will have to match with. On defense, Garrett Florey led the team with 110 tackles and is always around the ball. Linebacker Beau Barton, at 6-3, 195-pounds, was second with 92 tackles, 19 tackles for a loss and four sacks.
“We want to see who can execute in stressful situations,” Angel said. “Who can be a playmaker and unselfish? How our team will respond when we face adversity. You find that out when you play good teams. I rather it be this way than to play opponents who won't give you a lot. We're going to learn a lot about who we are.”
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m., Friday at Wildcat Stadium.
