ALVARADO – After a winless district outing in 2020, the Cayuga Wildcats are back in the playoffs under first-year head coach Jacob Magee.
Cayuga's season can be viewed as the embodiment of it's not how you start but how you finish. After going winless in the non-district portion of their schedule, the Wildcats bounced back with a three-win district-run that resulted in them clinching the third seed in District 8-2A.
“They've bought into what we're doing and they love it,” Magee said following their win over Kerens. “I love all of them. They never gave up. 0-5 never hurt their feelings. They just kept showing up and kept working for it. I can't say enough about them and what they've done.”
Admittedly, there were some growing pains Magee and his team had to get through to get to this point. A needed team meeting in between their non-district finale and district opener laid out in front what all parties needed to work on – from the coaching staff to the players.
They responded with a 39-28 over Axtell. A 27-20 win over Dawson and a 38-14 victory over Kerens to power their way into the playoffs.
“The kids are the cooks, we just provide the recipe,” Magee said about this season. “I give all the credit to them. They are the ones who have to go out and play. They wanted this. And I'm excited they get to experience this. Hopefully, they keep this with them for a lifetime.”
Cayuga is matched up against the Tolar Rattlers who enter the bi-district round on a five-game win streak. The Rattlers returned 17 starters and 21 lettermen from last year's area finalist team.
They're led by quarterback Jackson LeCluyse who threw for nearly 1,800 yards and 23 touchdowns last year. Running back Brock Owens is a power back who also provides his services at linebacker – the same goes for tailbacks Jasen Stephens and Keaton Morrison.
Cayuga also offers a staple of runners who have helped gear this offense. They've been led by freshman Shiloh Peckham has rushed for at least 100 yards in three consecutive games.
Quarterback Chase Hearell just enjoyed a three-touchdown day against Kerens where he also added 102 yards rushing.
Jakobe Brown rushed for 77 yards and a touchdown, while Greg Barrett added another 61. Freshman Colt Mullican also added a rushing score for Cayuga.
On defense, Jadan Henry has been the unquestionable standout for Cayuga as their tackling leader. He led the team with 14 stops and three tackles for a loss against Kerens, while also adding a quarterback pressure.
Bo Barrett was second on the team with 10. Kickoff for Cayuga's bi-district match is set for 7 p.m. Thursday at Charles Head Stadium in Alvarado.
