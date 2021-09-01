PALESTINE – There were a lot of teachable moments in Westwood's week one rally against the Carlisle Indians that head coach Richard Bishop looks to carry into Friday's game against the Buffalo Bison.
Many of those came in the first half for Westwood when they were faced with a 21-10 deficit. Players making their first varsity start, sophomore quarterback and a road game against a playoff-caliber team all played into the nerves of an inexperienced Westwood team.
However, dealing with that type of adversity was a bonus for his players, Bishop said. The speed and physicality of Carlisle showed itself in the first half before the Panthers settled in after halftime and held them without a point.
“Mistakes started to snowball on us early,” Bishop said. “There was never a time for them to take a deep breathe and relax. We were able to regain that focus at half. They needed that confidence in themselves, which we talked about in the locker room.”
Westwood has another test Friday against the Buffalo Bison who enter as eight point favorites over the Panthers. The Bison lost a down-to-the-wire season opener contest against the Elkhart Elks, 34-33, last week and are looking to avoid their first 0-2 start since 2007.
Buffalo only lost nine lettermen from their 2020 team that only lost two games and reached a regional final. They were able to beat Westwood 29-22 last year behind the play of then quarterback Brett Hoffman, who they lost to graduation.
They return Kyle Harrison who caught 62 passes for 1,096 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2020.
For Westwood, their focus is on avoiding another first-half hole. Though coach Bishop was proud of the way his team fought through their early struggles, their first-half start has been something that was addressed and worked on in practice.
“I'm inherently critical,” Bishop said. “There's a huge amount of teachable moments in that first half and what happens when we're not mentally prepared or as confident in what we're doing as we should be. We just have to remind them they've earned the right to win. Our preparation has allowed that. Now they just have to go do it.”
Despite his critical nature, Bishop still sees their second-half performance as an opportunity to build momentum heading into Friday. Lamarion Goodwyn, their sophomore quarterback, threw for three touchdowns in his first start.
And Josh Davis, in his first start for Westwood, had a pair of receiving touchdowns – including the final one that took the lead late in the third quarter.
Defensive end Kamran Savage had 10 tackles, 1.5 sack, four tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He will be the centerpiece for this Panthers defense moving forward. “You simply can't block him,” Bishop said.
Westwood's homecoming game against Buffalo kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Panther Stadium.
