HUNTINGTON – It's been a slow, but rewarding process for the Westwood Panthers as they head into Friday with the chance to end a decade long playoff drought.
For the first time since 2014, playoffs are a realistic option for the Panthers heading into the final week of the season.
“It's been almost a decade where you can say we get to play a game 10 instead of having to,” head coach Richard Bishop said. “Every year I've been here this game has been for pride. This week it's an opportunity for us to play a meaningful game in November.”
Football isn't a lifetime sport, but Texas high school football is a once in a lifetime experience. And the playoffs add to the mystique of experiences many do not get the chance to participate in.
That's the message Bishop has told his team heading into their district finale against the Huntington Red Devils. Westwood's route to the playoffs is simple. A win grants them the third seed. A loss by three or less still allows them to finish in the third seed. A loss by 11 or less pushes them down to the fourth seed, while a loss by 12 or more removes them from the playoff picture.
“[The process] has been a lot slower than a lot of people hoped for,” Bishop said. “All the hours of hard work, trust and the process of learning what it takes to win has been a big undertaking. We're not where we want to be yet, but from where it started until now is night and day. It's a completely different feeling in this program now.”
Coach Bishop says they'll likely see a different Huntington team from the one many others faced this season. Since inserting sophomore quarterback Elijah Mansfield into the lineup the Red Devils are 2-0 with wins against Trinity and Elkhart.
Mansfield helped Huntington edge out Westwood, 23-16, in last year's district finale. However, Huntington will also be seeing a different Panthers team than what they encountered in 2020.
Bishop has been impressed by the development of quarterback Lamarion Goodwyn to this point in the season. The sophomore quarterback played a nearly perfect game – only missing one pass and racking up 244 yards from scrimmage with five total touchdowns.
“[Lamarion] is so even keeled,” Bishop said. “You see the confidence and comfort level increasing. Against Diboll and Coldspring it was one of the first times I saw him want to take over a game. It's exciting when you see a young kid wants to be the guy. “
Senior running backs Tremelle Rhodes and Kylance Parish wasn't required to do a lot for the Panthers in their 47-6 win over Trinity last week, but given the magnitude of this week's game it is helpful to have some experience backing up their young quarterback, said Bishop.
“This is for community, this is something special,” Bishop said. “We've had some adversity in the first part of our season, but we've responded well. Now it's time to finish this off right and have some momentum going into the third part of our season.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Red Devil Field in Huntington.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.