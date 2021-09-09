EUSTACE – Self-made mistakes cost the Westwood Panthers a homecoming victory against Buffalo Bison in week two. Now, they look to avoid falling below .500 against the Eustace Bulldogs Friday.
So far for the Panthers this season, the phrase has been “teachable moments.” In week one, they fell behind 21-10 at half against Carlisle. Last week, on homecoming night, they were held to just nine points by the Buffalo Bison.
“We've used the term 'park it' this week,” head coach Richard Bishop said. “When a bad play happens we want to park it. It's about having the next play mentality. We'll come back and revisit those bad plays after the game, but we can't live in the past or future during a game.”
In last Friday’s contest the Panther offense was shackled by interceptions, penalties, fumbles and bad snaps. While the O could not find their rhythm for much of the game, Westwood’s defense stepped up with some big plays, including the Panthers’ only touchdown by Brandon Russell, who stripped the ball from the Bison and ran it back.
This week, they travel to Eustace to face a Bulldog team still searching for their identity under head coach Monty Leaf. Eustace comes in following their 27-25 loss against Lone Oak. The week before they secured a 10-point win against Blooming Grove.
However, that hasn't been the extent of the history between Bishop and Leaf. The two played each other when Bishop coached at Grapevine and Leaf was at Birdville.
All that has added up to being a one-point underdog against a Panthers team who put up 50 points in a 22-point win over them last year.
Eustace returns 12 varsity lettermen from that year's team – including standout wide receiver Christian Case and running back Jake Haney. Case recorded 800 yards receiving last year, while Haney added 700 yards on the ground.
For Westwood, Friday's game extends past just Eustace. This is their second-to-last pre-district game before they open Sept. 24 against the Elkahrt Elks.
“The district slate is on the horizon,” Bishop said. “There's a sense of urgency for us to clean up these mistakes. Our ceiling is still high this year. We just have to put the pieces together and put them in the right spot to be as successful as possible.”
