COLDSPRING – The Westwood Panthers currently have firm control over third place in District 9-3A. They're 2-1 record ties them with the Crockett Bulldogs (2-1), but their 49-40 victory over the Bulldogs earlier this year earned them the head-to-head tiebreaker.
Westwood, who hasn't reached the playoffs since 2014, is as close as they've been to achieving that goal under head coach Richard Bishop. They attempt to bounce back from their roughest offensive output to date where they were shutout 35-0 against the Diboll Lumberjacks.
Their first chance to recover from last week's lost comes Friday against Coldspring-Oakhurst . The Panthers are seen as 18-point underdogs against, according to Dave Campbell.
Last year, Westwood was in similar conditions. Though they weren't in complete control of their playoff lives, they still had three games remaining to make an impact on their season. Unfortunately, they lost their final three games – all of them coming within one possession.
“It's about staying committed,” Westwood linebacker Matthew Gomez said. “I feel how hard we work is the only thing preventing us from closing out close games. You learn to take preparation a lot more serious when you keep experiencing close games like that.”
Westwood has only had two games so far decided by one possession and the only loss coming against Centerville, 26-20. If Friday's contest against Coldspring follows a similar script to last year's 35-30 loss, coach Bishop believes his team is better equipped to handle tight contests down the stretch.
“It's hard to get guys to understand the improvement is there if they're not seeing it,” Bishop said. “The final outcome isn't always indicative of the work these guys put in. The countless number of hours that go into preparing for Friday nights. They're in a good mental state right now. They see our end goal of success.”
Though Coldspring came away with a 53-14 win against Elkhart last week, the Elks were still able to deploy a balanced attack against the Trojans. They passed for 130 yards, while rushing for another 123.
That has been a recipe for success for the Panthers as their most efficient offensive output came when LaMarion Goodwyn passed for 158 yards and Kylance Parish added 131 yards rushing on the ground in a 55-20 win over Elkhart.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. inside Trojan Stadium in Coldspring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.