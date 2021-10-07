CROCKETT – The Westwood Panthers return from their bye week with a district battle against the Crockett Bulldogs Friday.
Westwood got some reinforcements in their district opener against the Elkhart Elks in quarterback LaMarion Goodwyn. Goodwyn had missed the previous two games – forcing Kylance Parish in at quarterback.
Offensive struggles plagued them in both contests and those woes appeared to be corrected against Elkhart. In Goodwyn's return, his 158 yards passing, 86 yards rushing and five total touchdowns helped Westwood post their highest-scoring effort this season (55).
It helped complement a defense who had been the strength of this team the previous few weeks. Westwood's defense, who only gave up more than 30 points once this season, is matched against a Crockett offense who has scored at least 41 points in three of their last four outings.
Last year, Crockett crossed the 40-point marker in a 46-36 win over Westwood. They have 21 varsity returnees from that year's team – including 6'3 quarterback Jadyn Collins who complied over 2,000 yards from scrimmage in 2020.
He wasn't as lethal from the pocket last week against Elkhart as he only passed six times for 104 yards and a touchdown. However, running back Keyshawn Easterling did the majority of damage for Crockett's offense as he rushed for 158 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries.
A positive for Westwood is how effective Elkhart was able to run the ball on Crockett's defense. Connor Walker had a season-best 176 yards on 23 carries. While Taylor Stafford rushed for another 94 on 10 carries.
That suits perfectly for a Westwood offense who has three rushers between Goodwyn, Parish and Tremelle Rhodes who can take advantage of their rushing opportunities.
Crockett also gave up two touchdowns through the air.
Westwood (2-3, 1-0) Is three-point underdogs to Crockett (3-3, 2-0). Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Monte Jack Driskell Stadium in Crockett.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.