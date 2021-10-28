PALESTINE – The Palestine Wildcats are in the playoffs for the third consecutive year under head coach Lance Angel.
The Wildcats pulled themselves out of an 0-2 start to district with three consecutive wins over Tyler Chapel Hill, Henderson and Athens. Now, heading into their final game of district, all that is left is deciphering where the Wildcats will fall in the pecking order.
“It's been a challenger,” Angel said. “If you looked a plane view – the big picture – I'm sure it was rough for the players and coaches. But we had adopted the mentality that we're going to make this trip in a car – only looking at what's in front of us. If you do it like that it's not that much of a grind.”
It's been one day at a time for the Wildcats and even with playoffs clinched they still are carrying that mentality into their district finale against Lindale Friday. The Eagles (4-0) are one of two undefeated teams in District 9-4A – the other being the Kilgore Bulldogs who they'll play in their final week.
Palestine has a chance to climb to as high as second with a win this week and back-to-back losses from Lindale. A win would also mean Palestine would fall no lower than the third seed as the teams behind them all currently have more than two losses.
If the case of a Palestine loss, their positioning would be dependent upon Mabank as the Panthers own the head-to-head tiebreaker against the Wildcats.
A Mabank loss to Henderson or Athens would grant Palestine the third seed. If Mabank wins out, Palestine will fall to the fourth seed and a possible first-round matchup with the Vidor Pirates who are currently undefeated.
“All we can worry about is this week,” Angel said. “Lindale is a great team. They're a good gauge, but win or lose that game is behind us. We'll be focused on the next opponent.”
Lindale is currently favored by 11 points, according to Dave Campbell's football. The Eagles overpowered Athens 64-29 in their week eight contest before heading into their bye. They loss standout running back Jordan Jenkins to graduation, but what emerged is quarterback Sam Peterson – who also helped guide them to a state finals appearance last year.
Peterson was 17-of-23 passing for 271 yards and three touchdowns against Athens. Their passing attack was also complemented by a 228-yard, six-touchdown rushing performance as a team.
Henderson nearly dethroned them in week seven as they were held to just 123 yards passing, but still enjoyed another 250-yard day on the ground.
For the Wildcats, coach Angel says his team is as healthy as it's been since possibly their season opener against the Van Vandals. They saw another back in Jermny Walker eclipse 100 yards rushing last week as they continue to rotate players in the backfield.
Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. Friday inside Wildcat stadium.
