WILLIS – The Palestine Wildcats are fresh off a needed bye week as they enter the playoffs for the third consecutive year under head coach Lance Angel.
A deserving break for the Wildcats came last week after 10 straight weeks of football. Even better, during their off week, the Athens Hornets defeated the Mabank Panthers which elevated Palestine to the third seed in District 9-4A.
It also paired them against Little-Cypress Mauriceville who finished second in District 10-4A.
“I think last week we didn't feel good coming out of the bye week for whatever reason,” Angel said. “This year the bye week was good for us. We're getting healthier, the kids are refreshed and we're excited about our opportunity Friday.
It seems a constant trend for the Wildcats has been the talent at quarterback they've seen this season. And that's no different for their bi-district round contest against Bears quarterback Asthon Landry.
Landry is another dual-threat quarterback Angel likens to Athens quarterback Tyler Arroyo. Landry has a combined 1,600 yards from scrimmage as the Bears' signal-caller.
On the opposite side, Palestine prepares against a 4-3 defense that has held four of their 10 opponents under double digits. They've also been key in helping the Bears end their district-run with a three-game win streak.
However, outside the vast array of talent, Little Cypress offers, the onus falls back on the Wildcats. Though reaching the playoffs is a premium reward for hard work during the regular season, it's become an expectation for this program rather than a luxury.
“Our young men expected all year to be here,” Angel said. “Now we're back to the mentality of one day at a time and focusing on the small things during the week. We'll worry about Friday on Friday.”
The Wildcats finished as the 13th ranked 6A/5A/4A team in East Texas in the latest polls. They the first round of the playoffs as nine-point underdogs to the Bears.
Palestine finished the season with four rushers topping 500 yards in Shedrick Dudley, Taj'Shawn Wilson, Elijah Walker, and Jermny Walker – all should be available in this week's game.
Ben Clerkley led the Wildcats in receiving with 312 yards and four touchdowns. Ti Crawford is the team's leading tackler with 71 on the season.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Berton Yates Stadium in Willis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.