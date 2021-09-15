PALESTINE – Being below .500 during the non-district portion of their schedule isn't an unprecedented scenario for head coach Lance Angel or the Palestine Wildcats.
In 2019, the Wildcats lost their first two games against Waco Connally and Jacksonville, won the next two, then lost their district finale against Crandall, 24-20.
They moved on from that to clinch fourth place in a competitive district and proceeded to go three rounds deep in the playoffs. So though losing two of their first three games isn't ideal, it isn't an unmanageable situation for this program.
“It's about finding things each week to get better at so we're peaking at the right time,” Angel said. “We continue to take that philosophy. As a team we believe we're heading in the right direction.”
Palestine enters their final game of non-district as 10-point underdogs to the Waco Connally Cadets. Waco Connally comes in at 1-1 after beating Waxahachie Life, 56-6, and losing to Springtown last week 30-29.
They have a pair of players in Tre Wisner and Kobe Black who already have begun to receive college looks. Wisner, their junior running back, is drawing Power-5 attention after compiling over 1,000 yards from scrimmage during his sophomore year and 18 total touchdowns.
Black stands at 6’ 2” at wide receiver for the Cadets. On defense, LaMarcus McDonald Jr. is coming off a year where he recorded 105 total tackles and Super CenTex honors.
All that totals up to a good final test for the Wildcats heading into District 9-4A play.
Last week, Springtown was able to rush for 227 yards and three touchdowns between six different ball carriers. They did it all while averaging 5.3 yards a pop.
That seems favorable for a Wildcat team who has a pair of rushers who have crossed 175 yards rushing – Elijah Walker (244) and Shedrick Dudley (175) – along with Taj'Shawn Wilson who is nearing 100 yards (87) after missing a game against Jacksonville.
Quarterback Jerrod Walker has also shown his dual threat ability with 337 yards passing, 71 yards rushing and six total touchdowns.
Ben Clerkley has been the team's main receiver as he has 149 yards to lead the group.
Palestine's preseason finale kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Wildcat Stadium in Palestine.
