PALESTINE – The best thing for the Palestine Wildcats entering their final three-game stretch is to take it “one day at a time.”
The Wildcats had fallen to 0-2 in district for the first time under head coach Lance Angel following losses to Kilgore and Mabank. They responded with a 30-27 win against Tyler Chapel Hill that moved them into a three-way tie for fourth place in District 9-4A.
“The way this district is, 0-2 didn't put us out of it,” Angel said. “The kids have to believe that. We took it one day at a time and Friday that turned into one play at a time. It's the same message this week. We're trying to win each day.”
Though the Wildcats are focused on each day there is no denying the amount of talent they'll see beginning Friday. Last week they saw the 15th ranked team in East Texas in Chapel Hill.
Waiting for them at the end of this week are the Henderson Lions (1-1) who are coming off a 28-21 loss against the Lindale Eagles and are ranked 13th among class 6A/5A/4A East Texas teams. They defeated the Athens Hornets (0-2) 58-41 in the district opener who sit in 14th.
Their district finale is against Lindale who is currently ranked seventh. To add to the amount of talent this district has is the fact all seven teams received a vote as one of the top 15 teams in the region.
Angel's teams have enjoyed success against the Lions – winning both their 2019 and 2020 district games against them. Henderson is currently in third behind Lindale and Kilgore. They return 29 players from 2020's team that failed to reach the playoffs. Headlining their list of returnees is veteran quarterback Donovan Davis, running back Ya'Corus Peters and wide receiver Devin Phillips.
Yet, according to Dave Campbell, the Wildcats are favorites entering Friday's home game. Henderson's defense has see-sawed on how it performs against certain teams. They've given up 40 points three times this season, but has also held teams to under 10 points twice.
Lindale was able to rush for 269 yards against Henderson, while Athens threw for 349 yards and rushed for another 200. Ty Arroyo, Athens' junior quarterback, dialed in 136 yards rushing and four touchdowns.
Palestine surpassed 300 yards rushing for the fourth time this season and currently has five players with at least 200 yards rushing on the season.
Kick off is set for 7:30 p.m. at Wildcat Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.