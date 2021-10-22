ATHENS – The Palestine Wildcats have climbed to third in the dreaded District 9-4A as they seek their third consecutive playoff berth under head coach Lance Angel.
Every game matters. It's an old cliché, but one that couldn't fit any better for the Wildcats (2-2) as they approach their fifth district game against the Athens Hornets (0-3). Palestine began district play with back-to-back-losses, but are riding a two-game winning streak since.
“Last two games our players believed in themselves and played with tremendous effort,” Angel said. “Two big wins are great, but we have to duplicate that Friday night. We need to play great against a good Athens team.”
The Wildcats are the only team who just has two district games left, so there is still room for every team in this district to rise or fall.
Lindale and Kilgore are the only undefeated teams left in the district, while Henderson, Mabank and Tyler Chapel Hill fall in behind Palestine with just one win.
Though Athens is the only winless team in the district, wins in their final three games could position them for a playoff spot.
“Our players have the right mindset,” Angel said. “There is still a lot to achieve here. You take anybody in this district and place them somewhere else and they're fighting for a district title. Everybody is good. It's going to be a battle Friday.”
Athens comes into this game following losses to Chapel Hill, Henderson and Lindale last week. Last year, Palestine cleared Athens, 42-6, at home. Nineteen varsity lettermen return from that team. Highlighting their group is quarterback Ty Arroyo.
Arroyo is coming off a game where he totaled 212 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns against Lindale.
“It's one day at a time for us,” Angel said. “We win practice each day and we worry about Friday on Friday. And Friday it's one play at a time. It's going to be ups and down during a game. You just have to go win the next one.”
On the opposite side of the ball is an Athens defense who have given up at least 57 points in each of its district ball games. They gave up 237 yards and six rushing touchdowns to Lindale last week, which is a huge positive for Palestine's run-heavy offense this week.
Palestine crossed 290 yards rushing for the fifth time this season and had their fourth different rusher play lead for them with Jermny Walker rushing for 136 yards a touchdown on 13 carries.
They also had three different ball carriers top 11 carries and 70 yards rushing in Walker, Shedrick Dudley (87 yards) and Taj'Shawn Wilson (70).
Palestine's final road district game is set for 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Bruce Field in Athens.
