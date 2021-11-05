CAYUGA -- The Cayuga Wildcats wrapped up their 2021 regular season on a high note, defeating the neighboring Kerens Bobcats 38-14 to clinch a playoff berth as the third place team in District 8, 2A, Division 1. The 'Cats' playoff spot is especially sweet after a winless district run last year, being picked to finish last in district this year, and a rough 0-5 start to this season.
Did the Wildcats just happen to peak at the right time? CHS' first year head coach Jacob Magee explained it this way. "They're just playing Football. They've bought in to what we're doing and they love it -- and I love all of them... They never gave up. O-5 never hurt their feelings. They just kept showing up and kept working for it. I can't say enough about them and what they've done."
In Friday's game, the Wildcats had the opening possession and they were rolling up first downs, but their promising drive ended with an interception.
The Bobcats' offense couldn’t do anything with that opportunity and when the ‘Yuga defenders swarmed on a bad KHS snap, the ‘Cats were back on offense inside the Kerens 10-yard-line. Junior quarterback Chase Hearrell immediately scored on the keeper.
With Jadan Henry leading the defensive attack, Kerens was held to a three-and-out. Freshman Shiloh Peckham anchored the ensuing drive on the ground. Despite a long scoring run being called back, the 'Cats used half the second quarter to march 80 yards and stretch their lead to twelve on a 19-yard carry by Jakobe Brown. Peckham added two points on the PAT run.
Kerens mounted a strong response with a big run by Mykel Lattimore, but Cayuga’s defense bowed up, led by Henry, Steven Wingfield, and Payton Dyess, and the 'Cats got the ball back on downs.
Cayuga strung together several first downs before their drive stalled out short of the goal line just before halftime. They took a 14-0 lead into the locker room.
The third quarter saw Kerens' opening drive shut down by the 'Cats, and when they went to punt on 4th-and-6, the snap sailed high. Landan Henry recovered for Cayuga.
The Wildcats stuck with their ground game and Austin Moore covered a loose ball to keep CHS' drive alive. Peckham fought for first ground yardage on 4th-and-4, setting up Hearell's second scoring run, a cut-back that went for 40 yards. Colt Mullican carried on the successful PAT.
A short kickoff gave Kerens their best field position of the night and they capitalized with a 36-yard drive capped by a touchdown by Jaylon Harris. Nehemiah Massey booted the PAT kick.
Mullican and Jadan Henry anchored the next Wildcat drive and Mullican punched in the TD from the 3. He also carried for the successful 2-point conversion, putting CHS up 30-7.
Penalty flags spoiled Kerens' response and Cayuga was back on the move. It was Senior Night at Scarborough Stadium and in the fourth quarter the CHS staff made sure that some seniors who haven't seen a lot of action got to run the ball. A drive that featured Gregoary Barrett led to Hearell's third touchdown on the keeper from the 3-yard-line. Jaden Henry added 2 on the PAT.
Kerens showed some pride, answering with a little razzle-dazzle, a reverse with long half-back pass, to cut the 'Cat's lead to 38-14. That would stand as the final score in the contest.
Peckham led the Wildcats with over rushing 100 yards on 17 carries.
In Round One of post-season play, Cayuga (3-2) will face Tolar (#2 in District 7) at a time and place yet to be determined.
