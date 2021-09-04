PALESTINE – The Westwood Panthers hosted Buffalo at Homecoming 2021 in Panther Stadium on Friday night. WHS was hoping to advance their early season record to 2-0, after upsetting Carlisle in the opener, 23-21.
Standing in their way were the Bison, who had handed the Panthers a 29-22 loss last year, and were anxious to get their first win after dropping a gut-wrenching opener to Elkhart, 34-33.
In Friday’s contest the Panther offense was shackled by interceptions, penalties, fumbles and bad snaps. While the O could not find their rhythm for much of the game, Westwood’s defense stepped up with some big plays, including the Panthers’ only touchdown by Brandon Russell, who stripped the ball from the Bison and ran it back. Still, Buffalo came out on top in this one, 19-9.
Errors proved costly for both teams in the first quarter. Things went south early for the Panthers when their first drive ended in an interception by Buffalo’s Ethan Williams. Westwood’s Hayden Aylor got the ball back a few plays later when he recovered a Bison fumble.
The Panthers’ next series looked promising, but a nice run by quarterback Lamarion Goodwyn was nullified by a flag, and more yellow laundry on the next two plays killed the drive.
Holding BHS to a punt, the Panthers put together a nice drive. They converted on 4th-and-2 on a big play by Tremelle Rhodes, then picked up another first down on a 3rd-and-long pass from QB Lamarion Goodwyn to Noah Cheatham that went for 23 yards. The wheels came off with a bad snap on 4th down.
That set up the Bison for a rushing score by Aiden Savage with 3:15 left in the half, and BHS managed another score just before halftime on a 32-yard pass to Kyle Harrison, to lead at the break 13-0.
In the third quarter, the Panther defense, led by Aylor, stopped the Bison’s first drive.
Goodwyn was intercepted on the next two offensive series. He pulled things together in a fourth-quarter drive, connecting with Rhodes, Kylance Parish and Samson Oparinde as the Panthers drove down and scored on a 36-yard field goal by Travis Jones.
Westwood closed the gap further with Brandon Russell’s defensive touchdown. He stripped the ball away from the Bison ball carrier and ran it 45 yards to score in the final minute of the contest.
After the game, Coach Bishop reminded his young team, “this game has no bearing on the playoffs and we just have to right the ship.” In an interview after the game he acknowledged, “They’re disappointed they didn’t play our best – Homecoming and all that. There were a lot of distractions.” He also voiced confidence his sophomore quarterback, Goodwyn. “He can throw the ball. He can run the ball. We are a lot better than what we showed tonight.”
With this loss, the Panthers take a 1-1 record into next week's road game against Eustace.
