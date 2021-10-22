CAYUGA -- After opening their 2A-Div 1 District 8 play with their first district win since 2019, then dropping a tough one to Marlin, the Cayuga Wildcats hosted Dawson this week. Friday's game was a barn burner that wasn't decided until the final second, and the 'Cats looked like a team that has found its rhythm as they came from behind to defeat the Bulldogs, 27-20.
Cayuga owned the first half, opening with a 60-yard ground drive anchored by Jakobe Brown. Their first score came on a pitch from QB Chase Hearrell to freshman Shiloh Peckham from 4 yards out.
The defense stopped Dawson near midfield and the Cats soon scored again with a 22-yard pass from Hearell to Austin Moore. Taron Maiden added the PAT kick and CHS led 13-0 with 2:37 in the first quarter. Jadan Henry and company continued to stymie the Bulldog offense in the second quarter, and that score would stand until halftime.
The second half was a different story. Dawson came out of the locker room looking like a new team, and they scored on the first play from scrimmage on a 50-yard TD pass from QB Cade Onstott to Hastin Easley.
Cayuga answered with a solid drive that featured Peckham on the ground and a 15-yard pass from Hearell to Steven Wingfield. Peckham recovered a Wildcat fumble to keep the drive alive, and Hearell scored on the keeper from 1 yard out.
Hearell's heroics continued on defense, as he picked off an interception on Dawson's next possession, but Cayuga's offense was held to a punt. Dawson went to the air for their next score, with Onstott connecting with Easley from 17 yard outs late in the third quarter.
Momentum seemed to stay with the Bulldogs in the fourth. After stopping 'Yuga near midfield, Dawson's Onstott scored on a keeper from 22-yards out, and put his team on top with the two-point conversion, 20-19.
With just over 8 minutes to go, 'Yuga was fighting their way back to answer, and on 4/2 near midfield appeared to gain first down yardage... only to fumble the ball away at the Dawson 32-yard-line.
The Bulldogs could not capitalize on CHS' misfortune, however, as the Wildcat defense quickly forced a punt -- and it was a short one. The 'Cats offense was back on the field well into Bulldog Territory, and Jadan Henry picked up a big first down. The Bulldog defense dug in, and the Wildcats were facing 4th-and-4 at the 23 when Peckham took the handoff and charged for the goal line. A touchdown-saving-tackle by Roberto Ramirez stopped him at the 2, but one play later Hearell punched it in to put the 'Cats back on top. Hearell rushed for two on the PAT.
The Bulldogs got the final possession with only 19 ticks on the clock, and it was long enough for Dawson to make a big bid. They passed their way back to the Cayuga 30-yard-line. With :01 left on the clock, a Hail Mary pass from Onstott was broken up in the endzone by Hearrell, and the Wildcat bench stormed the field in victory.
Head Coach Jacob Magee was savoring this win. "Coach (Jimmy) Thompson made some adjustments and gave us some problems in the second half. But we adjusted and, thank God, we finished! They're starting to buy in to what we're preaching. They're finishing, they're playing hard. Our offensive line in district has played tremendous and they played their tails off again tonight. The running backs have run the ball hard. Jadan Henry is the leader of our team -- no question about it. I'm proud of all of them!"
The Wildcats take a 2-1 district record into next week's game at Italy.
