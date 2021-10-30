PALESTINE -- The Palestine Wildcats hosted undefeated Lindale on Friday, hoping to add an important victory to their three-game winning streak. Although already assured of a playoff spot, Coach Lance Angel’s squad entered their regular season finale with plenty of motivation: Knocking off the Eagles would give the Wildcats a shot at improving their standing in 4A-D1 District 9, paving the way for a more favorable first-round playoff opponent. The Eagles proved to be a formidable foe, however, and soared to a 46-8 lead in the first half. Palestine outscored Lindale in the second half but was unable to dig out of that hole, and the Eagles took the victory, 53-23.
Palestine's woes started early, as Lindale's talented senior quarterback Sam Peterson connected with Jacob Seekford for a 72-yd scoring pass on the second play from scrimmage.
After mustering a single first down on a sweep by Shedrick Dudley, the Wildcats were shut down, while Peterson and the Eagles scored seemingly at will, adding three more touchdowns in their next three possessions.
The Wildcats got on the board late in the first quarter when Jerrod Walker connected with Jermny Walker for a 75-yard scoring pass and run. TaJ'hawn Wilson carried for the successful conversion, closing the deficit to 29-8.
LHS didn't let them enjoy that one for long. Patrick Daniels broke free for a 50-yard gallop, but Tyler Hunt chased him down for a touchdown-saving-tackle at the 11-yard-line. The Eagles pushed it in two plays later.
After the ensuing kick-off, Palestine fumbled the ball away and Lindale mounted a 67-yard drive to increase their lead to 43-8.
A nice return by Wilson gave Palestine the ball at midfield, and the Wildcats strung together several first downs before the wheels came off short of the end zone, and the ball went over on downs at the Lindale 12-yard-line.
Peterson went to the air again as the Eagles stormed back downfield but the Wildcat defense denied them the goal line and they settled for a 30-yard field goal by Seth Baggett to lead at halftime 46-8.
During the break Coach Lance Angel regrouped his squad and they came out of the locker room with fresh determination -- and a solid scoring drive. With Wilson anchoring the ground game the Wildcats reached the Lindale 39-yard-line. Then Jerrod Walker hit Benjamin Clerkley with a touchdown pass, and they added two on the PAT.
Lindale got that one back on their next possession, but that would prove to be LHS' final score. Palestine would go on to mount another scoring drive that again featured Wilson on the ground and culminated in an 18-yard touchdown pass from Jerrod Walker to Dy'Myzean Martin.
Walker finished with over 140 yards on five completions with two touchdowns. Wilson led the rushing game with roughly 80 yards. Peterson closely mirrored his winning effort last week against Athens, throwing for almost 300 yards on 17 of 21 attempts.
Summing up after the loss, Coach Angel said, “It was shock and awe in the first half. They got after us pretty good and got us down good. We didn't execute at times. As coaches, we've got to have them better ready, and I take the blame in that. We're gonna learn from this and put it behind us and get better. We’ve still got more season left. What we have done to this point in this season has been amazing. We’re not going to let this game define our season."
Lindale and Kilgore, both 5-0 in District 9-4A, will battle it out on November 5 for the District title, while Palestine (now 3-3) has a bye week to prepare for their playoff run. Their position in District depends on Mabank, which defeated Henderson this week. If the Panthers beat Athens next week, Palestine finishes in the fourth playoff spot.
