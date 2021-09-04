ELKHART – Three forced turnovers by the Elkhart Elks was enough to secure the 40-14 win over their rival Grapeland Sandies.
Stopping Grapeland running back Cadarian Wiley was of high priority entering Friday's ball game. He rushed for a school-record 292 rushing yards in week three. Friday, he only had two rushed of 10 yards or me – both coming on Grapeland's final scoring drive of the game.
Early drives from both teams teased the possibility of a offensive style game. Grapeland drove 71 yards in 12 plays as Riley Murchison capped off their drive with a touchdown from a reverse handoff from 13 yards out.
The Elks nearly mirrored the Sandies as their scoring highlight came on the 10th play of the drive when Chase Walker took a reverse handoff from Cale Starr for the 20-yard touchdown. Both teams failed their two-point attempts, which sat the score at six-a-piece.
Grapeland's offense returned to the field on their 20-yard line ready to respond. However, a third-down conversion, Chase Walker snagged Elkhart's first interception of the night.
The turnover set Elkhart up on Grapeland's 15. Four plays later, Cain Foster helped the Elks capitalize on Grapeland's mistake with a five-yard touchdown score.
Outside of turnovers, mental mistakes will be the overarching theme for the Sandies downfall. A pair of false start penalties turned a fourth-and-one into a four-and-11 – forcing the Sandies to punt after they had their offense ready to run a play.
Still, Elkhart was unable to extend their lead – punting the ball back to Grapeland on their 25. A 27-yard pass from Johnny Lamb to Omarian Wiley was overshadowed by a Cadarian Wiley fumble the next play.
Grapeland's defense remained stout and forced a three-and-out on the Elks final drive of the half.
Neither Elkhart, nor Grapeland, opened the second half with much momentum. The Elks opening drive ended in a turnover on downs, while the Sandies was forced to punt after seven plays.
On the Elks second drive of the half they extended their lead to 19-6. A 31-yard gain form Conner Walker set up a six-yard touchdown run a few plays after.
Things continue to spiral for the Sandies as Conner Walker snatched their second interception of the night. Cale Starr scored from three yards out on the next play with a quarterback keeper.
Elkhart continued their offensive onslaught. Touchdowns from Conner and Cain Foster helped them reach the 40-point threshold. Squeezed in between those scores was a 55-yard touchdown run from Cadarian Wiley – his lone touchdown of the night.
The Elks travel to San Augustine in week three, while the Sandies host the Cayuga Wildcats.
