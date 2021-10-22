ATHENS – An explosive first half for the Palestine Wildcats was enough to propel them to a 46-29 win against the Athens Hornets Friday at Bruce Field.
The Wildcats understood the magnitude of their week nine game against Athens as the race for the final two playoff spots in District 9-4A is coming to a head. Palestine shot out the gate with a three-play, 75-yard touchdown drive on their opening possession that was set up by a 70-yard run from Jermny Walker.
The drive was capped off with a one-yard quarterback sneak from Jerrod Walker. A sack from Wildcat Perry Cole highlighted Athens's three-and-out drive to begin the night as they punted the ball back to Palestine’s 10.
The unfavorable starting field position did little to faze Palestine’s offense. A mixture of runs from Ti Crawford, Shedrick Dudley and Elijah Walker moved the ball to the PHS 49 before Jerrod connected with Benjamin Clerkley for a 51-yard bomb. An unsuccessful two-point try, coupled with their first missed extra point, gave them a 12-0 lead.
Athens quickly answered with a four-play touchdown drive of their own that ended with a five-yard pass from Ty Arroyo to Jorien Ray.
Momentum appeared to shift towards Athens when Dudley fumbled on the first play of Palestine’s next possession. However, that turnover was canceled out when Taj’Shawn Wilson deflected a pass that dropped into the arms of Melvin Davis.
Set up on their own 37, the Wildcats marched the field in five plays. Wilson ended the drive with a 12-yard touchdown run-off left tackle.
It was the second quarter when Palestine began to separate. They stuffed Athens on a fourth-and-two try before Wilson helped extend the Wildcat lead on a 29-yard rushing touchdown.
Trailing 25-7, Athens needed some sort of jump offensively. They found their answer in a halfback pass play from Jecorey Roberts to Ray for a 75-yard touchdown.
However, the Hornets defense failed at finding an answer to contain Palestine’s offense. The Wildcats scored once more before half on a three-yard run from Dudley to take a 32-14 lead into the half.
Palestine’s offense was quite the opposite of what they displayed in the first half. Their first three possessions ended in a pair of punts and a failed fourth-down attempt. However, punter Luke James set the table for a true turning point as Athens trailed by 10 after their previous scoring drive.
James pinned the Hornets on their own two. Athens attempted to get aggressive while dealing with the terrible field position, but a tipped pass was snagged by Clerkley as he walked into the endzone.
A drive that could have made the game one possession turned into a 17-point hole for Athens. Palestine scored once more on Jerrod’s second rushing touchdown of the night from four yards out.
Athens had one final touchdown drive as Arroyo connected with Jaden Crane for a 42-yard touchdown.
Palestine moves to 3-2 and third place in District 9-4A with Lindale on the slate next Friday for their district finale.
