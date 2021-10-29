FRANKSTON – The Frankston Indians clinched their second straight playoff berth Thursday following their dominant 34-12 win over the Linden-Kildare Tigers.
Frankston faced similar stakes to last year entering their district home finale Thursday. A win granted them a playoff spot. And the Indians played with a sense of urgency that properly fit the night's situation.
The Indians opened the game with a five-play scoring drive that was capped off with a four-yard touchdown run from Cael Bruno.
A 23-yard run from Bruno earlier in the drive and a 34-yard run from Kaymon Davis highlighted their quick strike scoring efforts. The ensuing extra point was no good.
Linden-Kildare failed to answer, but was able to pin the Indians on their five-yard line with their punt. The Indians began to put together another promising drive. Another lengthy run from Bruno, coupled with a 25-yard gain from Clayton Merritt had Frankston past midfield.
However a pair of penalties that included a personal foul on a blindside hit forced Frankston into a third-and-30 situation that halted their drive.
Still, Frankston's defense stood tall and forced another Tiger punt. Mistakes and misfortunes continued to nullify the positive efforts of the Frankston offense. Frankston drove deep into Tiger territory before Bruno was forced to convert a fourth-and-short with his legs.
However, his efforts resulted in him getting injured that sidelined him for the remainder of the game. Freshman Reese Hicks came in as quarterback and fumbled on his first run.
Linden-Kildare took over on Frankston's two-yard line, but was stopped three straight plays and forced to punt again.
A short punt set Frankston up on Linden-Kildare's 36. Three straight runs from Davis turned into an eight-yard touchdown with the ensuing extra point giving them a 13-0 lead.
The Tigers had 3:55 to put together a final drive before half. That attempt fell short as Tyler Rogers scooped a fumble that helped Frankston take a 13-0 lead into half.
Both offenses did much to completely shift the momentum of the game in the third quarter. The Tigers punted on both of their third-quarter drives, while Frankston was stuffed on a fourth-and-three.
On their second drive of the half, Hicks began to come alive. A key 25-yard run on third-and-seven from Hicks allowed Frankston to continue driving.
A few plays later, the freshman gashed the Tigers for a 10-yard run down to the LHS three on fourth-and-three.
Hicks capped off the drive a play later with a three-yard touchdown.
Trailing 19-0, the Tigers fumbled on their first play of the drive. Frankston immediately capitalized as Hicks found the end zone again from 39 yards out.
As the game began to widened, the Tigers failed to adjust. A failed fourth-down attempt handed the ball back to Frankston. Two players later, Davis shot out the gate for a 55-yard touchdown to put them out front 32-0.
The Tigers did put together a pair of scoring drives in the end, but the game was far out of reach by them. Frankston ends their district stretch with a road matchup against Beckville.
