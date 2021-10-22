GLADEWATER – The Frankston Indians are a game away from their second consecutive playoff berth following their 35-6 win over Union Grove Thursday.
A slow offensive start turned into a fulfilling night for the Indians as they secured their second district win of the season thanks to a dynamic first-half performance from running back Kaymon Davis.
Davis first found the end zone midway through the first quarter to put Frankston up 7-0. A turnover on downs from Union Grove gave the Indians the ball back on their 25-yard line.
Frankston continued to feed Davis and his efforts were rewarded with his second rushing touchdown of the half.
The Indians carried a 14-0 lead into halftime. The intermission did little to cool off Frankston's offense as they opened the second half with another scoring drive. Davis gashed the defense for a 65-yard rushing score – his third on the night.
Down three scores, Union Grove's offense began to press. Relentless pressure from Frankston's defensive line caused their second turnover on the night from an Isaiah Allen interception.
The pick started Frankston in enemy territory holding a three-possession advantage. Frankston only needed a couple of plays to march 36 yards to the end zone on Reese Hicks rushing score.
Turnovers continued to mount for Union Grove. Their seven-minute drive was halted by a fumble on their two-yard line.
However, Frankston was unable to capitalize as they fumbled the ball right back. The Indians defense remained stout and forced a second turnover on downs from Union Grove.
A few plays later, Isaiah Allen would walk into the end zone – allowing Frankston to take a commanding 35-0 lead with eight minutes left in the game.
Union Grove did find the end zone once before the end of regulation on a five-yard rushing score.
The final playoff seed in District 9-2A will be decided next Friday when Frankston hosts the Linden-Kildare Tigers.
Frankston clinched playoffs last year on Linden-Kildare's home field in a 40-34 shootout.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.