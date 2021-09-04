Frankston Indians
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Indians captured their first win of the season over the Winona Wildcats in dominant fashion Friday, 39-0.

The Indians returned to form in week two after battling a tough Timpson Bears team for their season opener. The Frankston defense forced an early fumble that was recovered and returned for a 55-yard touchdown by Jared Cook.

Ryan Harper scored Frankston's second touchdown of the first quarter, which put them out in front 12-0. A pick-six from Isaiah Allen with three minutes to go in the first quarter extended their lead to 18-0 before their two-point conversion put them in front by 20.

A 38-yard rushing touchdown from Kaymon Davis started the second quarter off for Frankston. Davis later took another handoff 34 yards for the score as Frankston took a 32-0 lead into halftime.

Clayton Merritt scored the final touchdown of the game for Frankston midway through the third quarter on a pass from Reese Hicks.

Frankston plays their third consecutive home game in week three as they host the Huntington Red Devils.

