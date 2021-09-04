FRANKSTON – The Frankston Indians captured their first win of the season over the Winona Wildcats in dominant fashion Friday, 39-0.
The Indians returned to form in week two after battling a tough Timpson Bears team for their season opener. The Frankston defense forced an early fumble that was recovered and returned for a 55-yard touchdown by Jared Cook.
Ryan Harper scored Frankston's second touchdown of the first quarter, which put them out in front 12-0. A pick-six from Isaiah Allen with three minutes to go in the first quarter extended their lead to 18-0 before their two-point conversion put them in front by 20.
A 38-yard rushing touchdown from Kaymon Davis started the second quarter off for Frankston. Davis later took another handoff 34 yards for the score as Frankston took a 32-0 lead into halftime.
Clayton Merritt scored the final touchdown of the game for Frankston midway through the third quarter on a pass from Reese Hicks.
Frankston plays their third consecutive home game in week three as they host the Huntington Red Devils.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.