JACKSONVILLE – The Frankston Indians season came to an end Thursday night against the fourth-ranked Timpson Bears, 62-0.
The Indians faced similar circumstances to last year’s bi-district loss against the Bears. They entered Thursday night without starting quarterback Cael Bruno. Replacing him was freshman quarterback Reese Hicks – who had the tall task of facing a Bears defense that allowed just 19 points over its previous four games.
The Indians’ offense unfortunately succumbed to Timpson’s aggressive defense – going their first four possessions without a first down.
Timpson, however, proved their offense could complement their defense as they scored on each of their seven drives in the first half.
Quarterback Terry Bussey had a 40-yard rushing touchdown on their first drive after the defense stuffed Frankston on fourth-and-two.
Following another stalled Frankston drive, Timpson’s Vosky Howard took a bubble screen 28 yards on the first play of their second drive.
Timpson continued their offensive showcase with a six-play, 58-yard scoring drive midway through the first quarter that was capped off by a seven-yard score from Braden Courtney.
A Frankston fumble on their next drive set Timpson up on Frankston’s 17. Three plays later, Courtney found the end zone once again from three yards out.
A third Frankston turnover on an interception by Amare Bruton began Timpson near midfield. The drive started with a 30-yard reception from Howard. Frankston’s defense did show signs of life as back-to-back tackle for losses by Jared Cook and Austin Boggs forced Timpson into a fourth-and-16.
However, a 35-yard scramble from Bussey quickly overrode that – setting Timpson up on the two-yard line where Courtney would record his third rushing score.
Another Frankston punt put Timpson near midfield. They only needed three plays to cap off the 56-yard drive with a one-yard score from LT Washington. Timpson found the end zone twice more in the first half on a 16-yard touchdown run from Bussey and a 55-yard interception return by Courtney.
They led 48-0 at half.
Timpson added a pair of touchdowns in the second half to increase the score to 62-0.
Frankston ends their season 5-6.
