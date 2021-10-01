Palestine Wildcats

Taj'Shawn Wilson (4) serves as lead blocker for Elijah Walker (22) as he bends the edge against the Mabank Panthers Friday.

 CASEY CHANCELLOR

PALESTINE – The Palestine Wildcats fell to 0-2 in district play for the second time in three years following their 33-30 loss against the Mabank Panthers Friday night.

It was sweet revenge for the Panthers defeating the Wildcats on homecoming night after Palestine dismantled them on their homecoming night, 42-13, last year.

Palestine fell behind midway through the first quarter after they gave up a 14-yard touchdown to Aiden Wilkerson on Mabank’s opening possession.

Palestine was forced to punt for their second consecutive possession when a muffed punt by Mabank was recovered by Jarrett Henry. The turnover set up a six-play, 49-yard drive that ended in a one-yard touchdown run from Shedrick Dudley. A 19-yard run from Jermny Walker two plays before help set up the scoring drive.

Mabank took over their next possession on its 25. Palestine was unable to take advantage of a drive that was filled with miscues and setbacks. Mabank’s drive began with a false start.

A couple plays later they were forced to convert a third-and-7 on a pass to Ty Reedy for nine yards. Their next set of downs also began with a false start. They were unable to convert on third down this time, but an eight-yard screen to Caleb Goforth set up a fourth-and-2.

The decision to go for it paid off as a quarterback keeper from Beau Kilgore went for a 34-yard touchdown score. However, momentum swung when Benjamin Clerkley blocked their extra point. The ball was scooped by J’Mauri Jackson and returned for a two-point score – sitting the score at 13-9, Mabank.

Palestine started their drive on its 35. A 24-yard run form Elijah Walker highlighted the drive before an 11-yard run from Dudley placed them on Mabank’s one. Jerrod Walker snuck it in a play later. The ensuing extra point gave them a 16-13 lead.

Mabank wasted little time working on a response. Five straight runs moved them from their 16 to their 40. Their aggressive run game set up a play-action connection from Kilgore to Wilkerson that went for 30 yards.

A play later, Cody Chapman outraced the defense around right tackle for a 35-yard touchdown. The extra point was blocked once again as they sat on top 19-16.

A big kickoff returns from Kobe Taylor put Palestine on its 45 with 2:34 left until half. Taj’Shawn Wilson got his first couple carries of the night as he took his second carry for 42 yards down to Mabank’s six. Dudley pounded it in a play later for his second score as Palestine took a 23-19 lead into half.

A 73-yard kickoff return out of half from the Panthers set them up near the redzone. Wilkerson got them down to the 12 on a stretch run before Reedy pounded it in from three yards out two plays later. Their two-point attempt was successful.

A holding penalty put a halt to Palestine’s first drive of the second half as they were forced to punt after eight plays. Mabank used that to compile a 13-play scoring drive that was capped off with a Goforth three-yard touchdown. The drive ate up nine minutes of game time as they handed the ball back to Palestine with nine minutes left in the game.

A fourth-down conversion from Walker to Dy’Myzean Martin was needed to sustain their drive. An unsportsmanlike penalty on Mabank moved the ball to the MHS 28. A 14-yard run from Elijah Walker kept the chains moving. It appeared Dudley had his third score of the night as he bounced it outside before it was nullified by a penalty on Palestine.

The flag stalled their drive and forced Luke James to attempt a 33-yard field goal that he shanked left.

Fortunately, Palestine’s defense forced a three-and-out as Palestine retook possession with four minutes left. Walker delivered on a quick strike for the Wildcats when he found Clerkley across the middle for a 68-yard touchdown on their second paly.

Momentum continued to escalate even more when Palestine forced a fumble on Mabank’s third play of the drive.

With 2:07 left, Palestine trailed 33-30 with two timeouts left. A 20-yard reception for Ti Crawford on third-and-eight kept their comeback attempt afloat until Walker was intercepted by Carson Bowden that would ultimately seal the game.

Palestine travels to Tyler Chapel Hill next week.

