JACKSONVILLE — Palestine streaked out to a 27-0 first quarter lead and never looked back in hammering Jacksonville, 51-27, on Friday at the Historic Tomato Bowl in Jacksonville.
The Wildcats (1-1) held a comfortable lead, 34-7, at halftime, with the Indians (0-2) closing the gap somewhat in the second half against many of the Palestine reserves.
Jacksonville didn't have a defensive answer for the Wildcat ground attack as Palestine rushers carried 47 times for 422 yards and averaged 8.98 yards per carry.
Elijah Walker led the Wildcats in rushing by amassing 163 yards on 14 scampers.
On the first play from scrimmage Walker had his number called, and he promptly took the ball and ran around the right side of the line and down the Wildcat sideline for a 60-yard touchdown. Later in the half he plowed into the end zone from five yards out.
Shedrick Dudley carried 10 times for 95 yards and Jermny Walker added 55 yards on five carries and scored a pair of touchdowns, which covered 16 and 12 yards, respectively.
Palestine quarterback Jerrod Walker chalked up a two-touchdown night. Both of his scores came from a yard out.
Wildcat placekicker Luke James also had a memorable game.
With 3:37 to play in the third quarter, James booted a 42-yard field goal that hit the cross bar and bounced through, which gave Palestine a 44-14 lead at that time.
The Wildcats had three takeaways in the first half which featured an interception by Benjamin Clerkley and fumble recoveries by Ty Stedman and Ti Crawford.
Palestine was able to score touchdowns on their ensuing drive following each of the Indian turnovers.
The Wildcats will be back in Cherokee County next Friday to take on Rusk. The Eagles (2-0) knocked off Crockett, 47-21, on Friday.
