ELKHART -- The Elkhart Elks aspired to extend their three-game win streak as they hosted Corrigan at Homecoming 2021. They spotted the Bulldogs two first-half touchdowns, though, before the Elks' offense got on track in the second half. Corrigan's Bulldogs proved to have too much speed for the Elks and CHS came out on top, 28-14.
Both teams got off to a slow start. EHS was held to three-and-out in their first possession and the Bulldogs’ opening drive ended abruptly when Elkhart junior Landon Thomas intercepted CHS' quarterback Christian Guzman near midfield. The Elks were not able to capitalize, however, and the ball went over on downs.
Corrigan drew first blood when Guzman connected with Morgan Rayburn on a 36-yard pass play. Pablo Jimenez added the PAT kick.
Elkhart stalled out again and the Bulldogs drove 80 yards to score on a Guzman keeper from three yards out.
Taylor Stafford anchored a promising drive for Elkhart and EHS had first down inside the 5, but the Bulldogs' defense put up a wall and denied them the end zone.
Thomas came up with another big play on defense, stripping the ball away to give Elkhart's O the ball in Bulldog territory, but again Corrigan stopped them short of a first down.
Corrigan got in the last drive of the first half, and pushed their way inside the 20-yard-line, but Elkhart's defense and a costly penalty backed them up. A long field goal attempt failed and the Bulldogs' 13-0 lead would stand at halftime.
With 4 minutes left in the third quarter, the Elks got on the scoreboard on a quarterback keeper by Cale Starr from the 5. Starr drilled the PAT as well.
Corrigan answered, converting on 4th-and-13 with a 30-yard touchdown pass from Guzman to JaVarion Williams, and the QB ran in the 2-point PAT.
A successful on-side kick put the Bulldog offense back on the field, but Thomas' second interception of the night immediately got the ball right back for Elkhart and set them up near midfield. Strong rushing by Conner Walker and Stafford got EHS close, and on 4th-and-3 at the 11, Starr scored on a quarterback draw. He again nailed the PAT to bring the Elks to within a touchdown, 21-14, midway through the fourth quarter.
The Elks defenders were making CHS earn every inch, but Corrigan went for it on 4th down deep in their own territory, and converted to keep their drive alive. On the next play, Williams broke loose for a 66-yard touchdown run, and Jiminez added a PAT for what would prove to be the final score, 28-14.
Coach Luke Goode was proud of his team's effort. "They wanted to go 4-and-0 -- they always want to win -- but there's not a single person who needs to feel bad about tonight. The kids give great effort and sometimes that's how the ball falls. Now it's district and everybody's 0-0."
Elkhart will battle cross-county rival Westwood in the Reg 3-D1, District 9 opener at Westwood next Friday.
