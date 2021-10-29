PALESTINE – The Westwood Panthers celebrated senior night with a dominant 49-6 win over the Trinity Tigers.
Survive and advance. That was the phrase head coach Richard Bishop used to describe their season from this point on. It was a playoff-like atmosphere for the Panthers as they looked to wrap up the third seed in their district home finale.
After holding Trinity without a score on their opening possession, the Westwood offense began to ignite early. Lamarion Goodwyn’s first run of the night went for 25 yards with the next coming on a 21-yard touchdown.
The ensuing extra point was no good. Westwood forced Trinity into a three-and-out. What appeared as a routine punt turned into a disaster for the Tigers. A mishandled snap rolled out the back of the end zone – resulting in a safety.
Leading 8-0, it only took three plays for Goodwyn to find the end zone a second time from 36 yards out. Mistakes continued to mount for Trinity as a fumble set Westwood up on Trinity’s 21 at the end of the first quarter.
Goodwyn quickly converted the turnover into points as he found Joshua Davis down the right sideline for a 26-yard touchdown.
Trinity’s offense remained stagnant as they were shut down on a fourth-and-five. Strong running from Goodwyn placed Westwood back in striking distance. This time it was Kylance Parish capping the drive off with a seven-yard score.
As Trinity’s offense trended downward, Westwood’s offense continued to skyrocket. On their final possession of the half, Tremelle Rhodes took his first carry of the drive 59 yards to help extend their lead 36-0 at the half.
Trinity finally saw some positive play from its offense in the second half. After converting a pair of third downs, quarterback Cole Caldwell dumped it off to Julian Clayborne in the flat who outraced Westwood’s defense for a touchdown on fourth-and-goal from the 22.
It was the first and only time Trinity would find the endzone. Goodwyn rushed for his third rushing touchdown of the game on their ensuing possession.
As Trinity looked to build momentum from their prior possession, Westwood’s defense forced them into another fourth-and-long attempt. This time, Hayden Aylor was there to pick off the pass and return it for a touchdown – placing a strong exclamation point on the game.
Westwood would have clinched the third spot if Elkhart had beaten Huntington. Now, Westwood will travel to Huntington next Friday to battle for the third seed in district.
