HUNTINGTON – A somber feeling filled the air of Westwood’s district finale as they fell short of the playoffs following a 47-34 loss against the Huntington Red Devils.
There were several playoff scenarios for the Panthers Friday night that would’ve ended a playoff drought dating back to 2014. Win and their in. Lose by three and they’re the third seed. Lose by anywhere from 4-11 and they’re the fourth seed.
Lose by 12 or more they’re out. Unfortunately, the worst of those options became Westwood’s destiny.
A shot at history was on the line for the Panthers as they looked for their first playoff appearance since 2014. Westwood entered as 11-point favorites, though Huntington was fresh off back-to-back wins following a change at quarterback.
Westwood with a fumble – the scoring frenzy began. Set up on the Westwood 43 following a turnover, Huntington needed just three plays to find the endzone on a 34-yard run from Ayden Colbert.
A missed extra point had Westwood trailing 6-0. Westwood moved the ball with relative ease but failed to capitalize on it with a missed field goal from 29 yards out.
Westwood’s defense stood tall – forcing the second Huntington punt of the night. Despite the missed field goal, their previous drive showed the Panthers they could move the ball.
Tremelle Rhodes began the drive with an 18-yard run that was followed by a 20-yard run form Kylance Parish. A few plays later, Lamarion Goodwyn snuck it in from a yard out. The ensuing extra point gave them a 7-6 lead.
Huntington responded with a seven play, 75-yard drive that ended in a Colbert eight-yard touchdown.
Westwood met their scoring drive with a one-play highlight reel run from Rhodes that went 70 yards. The point after retook the lead for Westwood, 14-13.
That lead was short lived as Huntington began marching the field once again. Back-to-back 10-yard plays from Elijah Mansfield pushed the ball into Westwood territory. Mansfield eventually capped their drive off with an eight-yard touchdown run.
Trailing 20-14, with 9:24 left until half, Westwood began their next drive on their 44. Rhodes continued to torment the defense with his speed – outracing the defense down to the Huntington 22.
A pair of bruising runs from Goodwyn set up a four-yard touchdown run from Rhodes.
Huntington found themselves in good field positions following a kick out-of-bounds. They then put themselves behind the chains after a big tackle for loss from Gerardo Lavin-Fernandez and a false start that put them in 2nd & 20.
A 40-yard pass from Chancelor to Gabriel Lee earned that back and more. Five plays later, Mansfield bulldozed his way into the endzone from a yard out.
Parish scored the final touchdown of the half for Westwood on a creative speed option pitch that he took for a 47-yard touchdown.
Mistakes and self-inflicted errors would be the overarching theme for the Panthers in the second half. A sack fumble ended their first drive of the half, which led to a Huntington touchdown.
After a solid kick return from Parish to set them up on Huntington’s 26-yard line, Westwood missed a 26-yard field goal.
Huntington again traveled the length of the field to extend their lead. This time it came on a heart-breaker fourth-and-25 conversion from Garrett Chancelor to Darion Hale for a 38-yard touchdown.
Trailing 41-27 with 6:17 to go, Westwood only needed a field to stamp their playoff ticket. Four straight runs from Parish got the Panthers in Huntington territory. After catching them in a offsides bait, Goodwyn launched a deep ball down the left sideline to Samson Oparinde who came down with the 28-yard touchdown grab.
Huntington responded with a 57-yard touchdown that reextended their lead to 47-34 and locked fourth place in for the Red Devils.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.