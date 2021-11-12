WILLIS – The Palestine Wildcats season ended against the Little-Cypress Mauriceville Bears, 34-24, in the bi-district round of the 4A UIL playoffs.
The Wildcats were outscored 22-7 in the second half as they were unable to hang onto their 17-12 first-half lead. LCM opened the second half with the ball on their 32-yard line. De’Marion Morris continued to spearhead LCM’s rushing attack taking the first three carries of the drive. Quarterback Asthon Landry also was a threat all night on the read-option as an 18-yard carry put the bears in Wildcat territory. Their momentum was temporarily stifled as back-to-back holding calls forced them into a first-and-30.
A 25-yard scramble from Landry and a 10-yard run from Morris quickly erased that. Landry gutted the Wildcats defense once more as he got to the PHS four-yard line before being stripped by Tyler Hunt.
Beginning on their five, Palestine began driving. A 13-yard pass from Jerrod Walker to Jermny Walker for them to the 20 before an extra 15 yards was tacked on due to an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on LCM.
Palestine continued to find success on the ground and used their run-heavy approach to set up a flea-flicker opportunity that nearly dropped into the hands of De’Myzean Martin but was intercepted by the Bears.
With momentum back on their side, Landry busted loosed for a 36-yard run to the PHS 42. A 24-yard pass from Landry to Carson Peet put them on the PHS 18. A few plays later, Landry sprinted into the endzone on a one-yard run. The following two-point try put them ahead 20-17.
Palestine took over on their 25-yard line at the top of the fourth quarter. After an 11-yard run from Jermny moved them to the 36, the Wildcats were stopped on three straight plays and forced to punt until a roughing the kicker call put life back into their drive.
A nine-yard run from Jermny was followed by an 18-yard run from Taj’Shawn Wilson who exited the game with an injury. Yet, the Wildcats were able to cap off their drive two plays later with a nine-yard rushing score from Jermny. The ensuing extra point gave the Wildcats a 24-20 lead with 8:19 left in the game.
The Bears continued to rely on their rushing tandem of Landry and Morris to push them down the field. The two helped the Bears put up 513 yards of total offense in the game.
Even with the rushing success, the Bears found till that point, it took a Landry to Keaton Rives 48-yard touchdown connection on fourth-and-10 to retake the lead for LCM. The extra point sat their lead at 27-24.
Palestine had 4:18 to respond but turn the ball over on downs after four plays. It took even less time for LCM to get their second score of the quarter on a two-play, 40-yard drive that was capped off by a 38-yard touchdown run for Landry.
The touchdown not only sealed the game but the season for the Palestine Wildcats. They finish 5-6 on the year with three consecutive playoff berths under head coach Lance Angel.
The Palestine Wildcats ended the first half in control of the game – leading 17-12.
The Little-Cypress Mauriceville Bears elected to defer till the second half, which allowed the Wildcats to set an early tone on their opening possession. An 11-yard run for Jermny Walker was followed by a 53-yard halfback pass from Taj’Shawn Wilson to De’Myzean Martin. A successful extra point gave the Wildcats a 7-0 lead less than two minutes into the contest.
LCM began their first drive on their 29. Quarterback Ashton Landry showed his dual-threat ability early. Running back Da’Marion Morris also piled up 50 yards from scrimmage on the drive as the Bears were set up on the PHS 13. A mishandled snap moved them back to the 20 and left them unable to climb out of a third-and-17 hole. They attempted to go for it on fourth-and-17 and nearly threw a pick to Wilson.
Palestine began their second drive on its 20. Shedrick Dudley started the drive with an 11-yard run that was followed by a 32-yard run from Wilson. Ti Crawford got into the fray as he busted loose for a 27-yard gain down to the LHS 10. However, Palestine was unable to convert their momentum into a touchdown as they settled for a 20-yard field goal from Luke James.
LCM again began to drive the field led by Morris. Once again, the Bears found themselves inside the red zone thanks to multiple 10-yard runs from Morris. And similar to before the Wildcats stood tall and stopped them on a fourth-and-six attempt.
Palestine, however, was forced to punt after three plays. A 55-yard punt from James started the Bears on its 35-yard line.
The tandem of Landry and Morris continued to prove successful as the two helped lead the Bears on a nine-play, 65-yard drive that was capped off by a four-yard touchdown run from Landy. Their blocked extra point left them trailing 10-6.
The Wildcats continued to find daylight down the middle of the Bears’ defense. A 47-yard run from Wilson put them deep in enemy territory. Palestine continued to chip away at LCM’s defense before Jerrod Walker snuck in the endzone from one yard out. The ensuing extra point gave Palestine a 17-6 advantage.
Set up on their 25, back-to-back passes to Morris combined for 19 yards. The Bears relentlessly fed Morris as his next two plays got them to the PHS 32.
A few plays later, senior Dwight Davis got his first call of the night and cashed his opportunity in for a 23-yard touchdown run. An attempted two-point try was stuffed by Dudley.
The Wildcats took their 17-12 lead into the half with two quarters left to earn their first playoff win since 2019.
