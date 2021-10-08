TYLER – A flurry of first-half turnovers helped the Palestine Wildcats survive a near comeback from the Chapel Hill Bulldogs Friday, 30-27.
The game began relatively slow for both offenses in this District 9-4A contest. Both sides were coming off losses last week and were hoping to get back in the win column. Palestine took over on its 25 to open the game and was able to methodically move the ball down the field.
Palestine burned six minutes off the clock on 14 plays as they found themselves inside Chapel Hill’s redzone. Unfortunately, their drive ended without points as Luke James missed his first field goal attempt of the night.
Chapel Hill was forced into a three-and-out on their opening possession – setting Palestine up on the CHS 39. A pair of short runs and a third-down sack forced the Wildcats to punt the ball back.
Like Palestine’s opening drive, Chapel Hill began to find their offensive rhythm only to see themselves leave the field without points. A fumbled snap on Palestine’s five-yard line turned into a 95-yard touchdown run from Elijah Walker the next play.
Chapel Hill’s error continued to pile up as the first play of their next drive saw Jordan Walker snag his first of two first-half interceptions. That interception led to a 23-yard touchdown run from Jermny Walker a few plays later after the Wildcats were forced to convert a fourth-and-one. Extra point was no good as the Wildcats still held a 13-0 lead with 9:17 left until half.
On the ensuing kickoff, a dynamic return from Chapel Hill’s Tyson Berry ended in a fumble – setting Palestine up at midfield. That drive ended in a Luke James field goal to put them up 16-0.
Palestine came up with a big fourth-and-one stop to halt the Bulldogs. The Wildcats placed one of their final bows on the half when Jerrod Walker connected with Ty Stedman across the middle for a nine-yard touchdown.
But the final exclamation point came on Jordan Walker’s second interception of the half that closed the quarter.
The second half presented a complete 180 from what Palestine first encountered. A quarterback change for Chapel Hill saw freshman Demetruis Brisbon take over on offense. The quarterback guided the Bulldogs to four consecutive scoring drives. He had three rushing scores of 41 yards, 20 yards and 52 yards during that stretch.
Solomon Macfoy was the other scorer for the Bulldogs as he got in on a 18-yard run. Palestine was held to one scoring drive that was arguably the most important of the game. Leading 23-14, the Wildcats put together a 17-play drive that shaved 9:51 off the clock. It ended with a three-yard sneak from Jerrod Walker.
On the final drive of the game, Palestine took over with 7:03 remaining. Shedrick Dudley had a pair of runs on fourth and third down that helped the Wildcats keep Chapel Hill’s offense on the sideline. Jerrod Walker had a third-down sneak that did the same.
Chapel Hill did not see the ball from the seven-minute mark on as the Wildcats moved to 1-2 in district following their three-point victory. They will host the Henderson Lions next week.
