RUSK – A first-half deficit for the Palestine Wildcats ultimately put time against them in the second half as they fell 21-18 to the Rusk Eagles Friday.
The Wildcats exited the half trailing 14-3. Rusk had put together a five play, 56-yard scoring drive on their final possession of the first half and looked to ride that momentum into the third quarter.
They began the second half with ball and it was apparent they wanted to take advantage of the Owen McCown-Heston Kelly connection. Kelly caught the first three passes of the drive – helping them drive deep into Palestine territory. A fourth complete to Kelly set the Eagles up on the Palestine 32.
A few plays later, McCown would call on that connection one more time as he found Kelly for a 24-yard touchdown on a fourth-and-nine.
Not only had Rusk extended their lead, they burned a little over six minutes of game clock. The Wildcats wasted little time finding a response to their 18-point hole.
A heavy dose of Elijah Walker allowed Palestine to gain a little offensive rhythm. An 11-yard run from Ti Crawford on the eighth play of the drive set the Wildcats on the enemy 10.
A few plays later, Crawford would have his number called again on a sweep right for a 15-yard touchdown. Palestine found their offense, but they used up over four minutes of clock in the process.
Rusk continued to melt clock. They took over with 2:40 left in the third and returned the ball to Palestine on a punt with 11:39 left in the game.
Even worse, the Wildcats were held to a three-and-out, which forced them to punt. The Wildcats nearly had the stop they needed when they forced Rusk into a third-and-six until McCown's trusted guy Kelly turned a pass into a 47-yard play.
Even with them set up inside the PHS 15, the Wildcats defense stood tall and forced a turnover on downs.
The Wildcats second half offensive gameplan remain consistent. Shedrick Dudley was given four carries on the drive, which helped them get to the RHS 35. Their solid rushing attack created open windows for quarterback Jarrod Walker who found Benjamin Clerkley down the field for a 34-yard pass.
Walker snuck it in on the next drive.
Rusk's offense continued to be in shambles. Another three-and-out gave the Wildcats ball back with 2:42 left, on their 15 with two timeouts left.
Unfortunately, the offensive showcase ended in the final few plays of their offensive possession. Rusk came up with a crucial fourth-and-10 that sealed the drive and the game.
Four total first downs in the first half can help detail how the Palestine Wildcats offense struggled to move the ball against the Rusk Eagles in the first half.
The Wildcats nearly put themselves in an early hole after Rusk recovered an onside kick to start the ball game. However, back-to-back incompletions from Rusk – including one that would’ve resulted in a 49-yard touchdown – and a sack from Tyler Hunt forced the Eagles to punt the ball to Palestine.
The Wildcats started their first offensive drive on Rusk’s 32-yard line after a their shanked punt flew out-of-bounds. Shedrick Dudley started with a seven-yard run that was followed by another seven-yard gain from Elijah Walker. Walker continued to pound the rock down to the RHS 3. However, three consecutive false start penalties forced Palestine into a third-and-18, which ultimately resulted in them settling for three.
Trailing 3-0, Rusk took over on their 25. Anthony McLaughlin continued to help set the tone for this Wildcats defense – tackling the ball carrier for a lost of five on the first play. Rusk did little to get themselves back ahead of the chain as their quarterback, Owen McCown, was sacked on third down by Quan’Tae Gage.
Palestine’s offense was unable to capitalize on their defensive stop. Quite the opposite for Rusk – who responded with a 2-play touchdown drive that was highlighted by an 88-yard hookup from McCown to Elijah Ward.
Palestine’s next four drives ended in punts. Rusk was able to string together a final five play first-half scoring drive that saw McCown find Heston Kelly for a five-yard touchdown. Palestine trailed 14-3 at half.
