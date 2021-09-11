GRAPELAND -- A huge night by Sandies senior Cadarian Wiley launched Grapeland to a 36-20 win over the Cayuga Wildcats at Sandies Stadium Friday night. Cayuga’s defense had no answer for Wiley on the quick trap, and the speedster raced for four touchdowns that totalled 291 yards. He teamed up with junior QB Riley Murchison on a 71-yard pass play for another score, and caught a pass for a two-point conversion. Wiley came up big on defense, as well, with a fumble recovery and a touchdown-saving tackle.
The game was also notable for a plethora of turnovers, with Cayuga coughing up five fumbles and an interception, and Grapeland giving up the ball on an interception and a fumble and amassing huge penalty yardage.
The Sandies drew first blood with Wiley’s Initial touchdown coming on the second play of the game.
Cayuga had come to play, and answered with a 68-yd scoring drive that culminated with a 9-yard pass from Jacorie Bradley to Austin Moore. Noah Higgins added the PAT kick.
A successful on-side kick put the Wildcats’ offense back on the field and Cayuga continued their aerial attack with Bradley connecting with Gregory Barrett on a pass that looked like a sure six points, until Wiley caught Barrett at the three. One the next play CHS fumbled on the keeper and Wiley came up with the recovery.
A penalty flag nullified an apparent scoring run by Murchison and the Sandies ended up punting. Cayuga then mounted a 65-yard drive to take the lead midway through the second quarter. The go-ahead score came on a 1-yard keeper by Bradley, putting CHS on top 13-8.
Before halftime, Grapeland worked through a penalty-ridden series. Facing 2-and-30, they regained the lead on the 71-yard pass play, and would carry a 16-13 advantage into the locker room.
In the second half, while Cayuga struggled with turnovers, Grapeland stretched their lead with three more Wiley TDs, with 2-point conversions coming on passes from Murchison to Omarian Wiley and to Jax Vickers.
Cayuga added their final score with a 14-yard touchdown by the quarterback and Taron Maiden added a PAT.
After the game, Wiley said of his big night: "It felt good. It was a close game at the halftime, 16-13, and I knew I had to come back out and make big plays, and I did." Asked if he will be able to continue to carry the load for the Sandies, he answered with confidence. "Yes, Ma'am. Yes, Ma'am."
Coach Jordan Woods was glad to get the win, but stated, "It was a sloppy game all the way. Our exchanges weren't great, though we did a better job in the second half. We kept getting behind the chains, and penalties on big plays -- those are 'drive killers'. Late in the game we were finally able to get that cleaned up. We have Kirbyville next week and we need to play a clean football game, start to finish."
Grapeland takes a 2-1 record into Week 4, and hosts Kirbyville. Cayuga will be looking for their first win as they host Wortham in their final non-district contest.
