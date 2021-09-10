SAN AUGUSTINE – The Elkhart Elks advanced to 3-0 for the second time in the past three years. It has been a major turnaround for the Elks under head coach Luke Goode.
Tonight, they defeated San Augustine 37-20 to remain unblemished through non-district play. The Elks have already tripled their win total from 2020 and it was done from an assortment of individuals in Friday night's game.
Conner Walker and Cain Foster both found their way into the endzone for consecutive weeks for the Elks, along with Chase Walker. Jayden Chapman also added a touchdown to his stat sheet Friday, while Luke Johnson scored on a interception return.
Elkhart returns home for homecoming next Friday against Corrigan-Camden.
Eustace 38, Westwood 21
EUSTACE – The Westwood Panthers fell victim to a dynamic second-half comeback on the part of the Eustace Bulldogs Friday. The Panthers took a 21-8 lead into halftime before Eustace scored 30 unanswered points in the second half.
The Panthers defense forced five takeaways during the game, but it wasn't enough to secure their second victory of the year.
The Panthers return home to play Centerville next Friday.
Huntington 43, Frankston 12
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Indians took their second loss of the season Friday, 43-12, against the Huntington Red Devils. Huntington carried a 20-0 lead into halftime behind two passing touchdowns and a rushing score.
Frankston also had a fumble in the first half, along with a missed field goal in the first quarter. Cael Bruno got the Indians on the board in the third quarter. That was followed with a Bruno to Clayton Merritt touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Frankston plays their first road game of the year next Friday in Queen City.
