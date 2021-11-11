Oakwood 65, Mount Calm 0
OAKWOOD -- The Oakwood Panthers dominated their first round playoff matchup against Mt. Calm Thursday, 65-0. The Panthers move on to the second round where they will play Cherokee. Cherokee defeated Blanket 51-6 in their first round contest.
Tolar 56, Cayuga 6
ALVARADO -- The Cayuga Wildcats season came to a close Thursday night against the Tolar Rattlers, 56-6. It had been Cayuga's first playoff appearance since 2019. Last year, they were winless in district and improved to 3-2 this year. Cayuga ends their season 3-8 under first-year head coach Jacob Magee.
